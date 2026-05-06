Wunmi Mosaku

(Black PR Wire) Oluwunmi Olapeju Mosaku (born July 31, 1986), known professionally as Wunmi Mosaku, is a Nigerian-British actress from Zaria, Nigeria.

She emigrated to Manchester, England, at the age of one. She attended Trinity Church of England High School and Xaverian Sixth Form College, later studying acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where she graduated in 2007 with a BA (Hons) in Acting.

Mosaku recently portrayed Annie in the 2025 American period horror-drama film, Sinners. Her performance was lauded by critics for presenting a layered, captivating character that defies stereotypes and contributes to positive representation of Black women in cinema.

Wunmi Mosaku (Kevin Paul / Wikimedia CC BY 4.0)

For her performance as Annie in the 2025 horror film Sinners, Mosaku won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance and BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Additionally, she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, a Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress, and an Actor Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Previously, she rose to prominence for her roles as Joy in the BBC Two miniseries Moses Jones (2009) and Holly Lawson in the ITV series Vera (2011–2012). She won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Gloria Taylor in the TV film Damilola, Our Loved Boy (2016).

In 2019, she appeared in the fifth season of Luther, followed by her role as Ruby Baptiste in HBO’s Lovecraft Country (2020). She portrayed the character Hunter B-15 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Disney+ series Loki (2021–2023). She reprised the role in the film Deadpool & Wolverine (2024). Mosaku was also nominated for the BAFTA for Best Actress and won the BIFA for Best Performance by an Actress in a British Independent Film for her role as Rial in the film His House (2020).

Wunmi Mosaku is the perfect person to profile for Mother’s Day. She recently launched Iyadé, a maternity line rooted in West African design to encourage chic comfortability for expectant mothers.

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