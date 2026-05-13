Dallas Arboretum Set to Host 6th Annual Black Heritage Celebration

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will host its sixth annual Black Heritage Celebration on Saturday, May 16, 2026, transforming the 66-acre garden into a daylong cultural venue with two distinct experiences: a daytime market and runway show, followed by an evening concert series, all set among the blockbuster exhibition Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies.

The Arboretum has built the day to serve two audiences. The Sun & Style Celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a vendor market featuring more than 20 Black-owned businesses and a 1 p.m. fashion show produced by Willie Johnson and scored by a live performance from Dallas-based RC & The Gritz. Daytime programming is included with general garden admission.

The Twilight Noir Celebration runs 6 to 10 p.m. with a second vendor market and live performances by LaRon Hearst, Kelvin Thomas-Edebe, and a return set from RC & The Gritz. Evening tickets are sold separately.

 

(Dallas Arboretum)

The celebration is presented in partnership with Bank of America, the South Dallas Cultural Center, and Litehouse Wellness, anchoring the program in organizations with deep community standing.

“At Bank of America, we believe arts and culture are essential to vibrant, thriving communities, as exemplified by the Dallas Arboretum’s Black Heritage Celebration. Events like this make culture accessible, celebrating Black heritage and providing a platform for local artists, entrepreneurs, and creators,” said Jennifer Chandler, president, Bank of America Dallas. “Through our partnership, we are honored to help preserve and elevate the stories, traditions, and voices that make Dallas a stronger, more connected city.”

The vendor market reflects that intent. Participating businesses span food, fashion, beauty, art, and lifestyle goods, including Coffee Bae, Parchware Handcrafted Gourmet Cookies, Just Good Cajun, Tammye’s Fashion Haus, Eye Do Eyewear, Pieces of Us By Us, Puzzles of Color, and Round House Paper, among others. The full vendor roster is available at dallasarboretum.org.

The fashion show, staged in the main garden, features designs from market vendors set to a live RC & The Gritz score. The Dallas-based band, known for its long-running residency and collaborations with Erykah Badu and other Dallas artists, has performed at venues from the Kessler Theater to South by Southwest.

The evening lineup brings vocalists LaRon Hearst and Kelvin Thomas-Edebe to the stage alongside the band’s second set, extending the day’s programming into a full concert

“In its sixth year, the Black Heritage Celebration continues to grow as one of our most dynamic and meaningful events, bringing together culture, creativity, and community in a way that feels both joyful and intentional.” Said Dustin Miller, Vice President, Programs & Learning at the Dallas Arboretum.

The Black Heritage Celebration will be held on Saturday, May 16. The Sun & Style Celebration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (included with admission). The Twilight Noir Celebration runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and requires a separate ticket.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located at 8525 Garland Road in Dallas. Tickets are available at dallasarboretum.org.

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