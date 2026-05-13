Dallas Revival Conference Sparks New Vision for Black Churches

By Terry Allen
NDG Special Contributor

More than 200 ministers, pastors, lay leaders, church advocates, nonprofit leaders, communications professionals and community influencers gathered in Dallas for the National Worship Revival Conference for Black Churches, a powerful multi-day experience designed to strengthen, reimagine and revitalize the Black Church in America.

Hosted by the and conference partners, the event brought together nationally respected faith leaders, scholars and ministry innovators. Their sessions inspired standing ovations, emotional responses and renewed calls to action throughout the gathering.

The conference featured dynamic presentations and workshops from top-tier speakers including Rev. Rudy Rasmus and other respected voices committed to the future of Black worship, ministry leadership, social justice and congregational growth. Conference organizers said the revival gathering was intentionally designed to move beyond traditional church conferences and become a strategic space where ministry, mission, worship, communications and community impact converge.

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“This conference proved that the Black Church remains one of the most transformative institutions in America when it is united around purpose, innovation and service,” said Rev. Richie Butler. Ron Carter, The Carter Agency, Los Angeles.

One of the conference’s most talked-about sessions came from Rev. Rudy Rasmus, nationally known as the longtime pastor to Beyoncé, the Knowles family and countless artists, activists and community leaders. His message on inclusion, outreach and authentic ministry received multiple ovations and resonated deeply with attendees seeking new pathways for engagement and relevance within their congregations.

Rev. Cynthia Wilson hosts a music workshop during the National Worship Revival Conference, which brought more than 200 religious leaders to Dallas to address the future of the Black Church in America. (Hasan Diggs / Courtesy)

Conference participant Sharon Spratt said the experience exceeded expectations.

“Every session I attended was powerful,” said Spratt. “But my final workshop with Dr. Regina Moore, Mission Matters, truly shifted my thinking. It challenged me to revisit the mission statement messaging for our church and ask whether we are fully communicating who we are called to serve and why our mission matters.”

For more information about the National Worship Revival Conference for Black Churches, visit sbc21.org.

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