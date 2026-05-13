Garland Ramps Up for Downtown Juneteenth Celebration

Garland will mark Juneteenth with an evening of music, art, food and historical reflection as the city celebrates freedom, culture and community on Saturday, June 20.

The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Downtown Garland Square. Organizers expect a family-friendly crowd drawn by live performances, vendor booths, children’s activities and cultural exhibits. A special dedication ceremony begins the day’s events at 4:30 p.m. at The Atrium, 300 N. Fifth St.

The Flats Mosaic Dedication honors Garland’s original free-standing African American community, known as The Flats. The 36-foot mosaic installation preserves stories of the neighborhood’s early 20th-century schools, churches, businesses and families. Following the ceremony, the Unfaded Brass Band will lead a procession down Fifth Street to the square, evoking traditional second-line jazz traditions.

 

(Visit Garland)

The celebration commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their emancipation — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. In Garland, the event blends historical remembrance with vibrant cultural expression through music, art and shared experiences.

Headlining the entertainment is the Don Diego Band, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The Dallas-Fort Worth-based five-piece group, led by nationally recognized artist Don Diego, features male and female vocals along with saxophone, keys, guitar, bass and drums. Their set spans Billboard hits, Top 40, R&B, jazz and old-school favorites.

DJ Raspy will spin throughout the evening, closing her set around 7:15 p.m. with line dancing open to all ages. Local food trucks, artisan vendors and businesses will offer a variety of flavors and goods. Attendees can also explore cultural displays and exhibits highlighting Juneteenth’s significance.

 

(Visit Garland)

The City of Garland will present its 2026 Juneteenth Ambassador Award to Sims Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, recognized as the oldest African American church in the city. Founded in 1915 with nine members, the church served as a spiritual home, educational center and community anchor during segregation and beyond. It hosted one of Garland’s earliest schools for Black children and continues to embody resilience and service.

The Garland Landmark Museum will feature its exhibit “A Series of Firsts: Garland’s Black Community Leaders,” with new recognition this year for Sims Chapel. A 2D art exhibition by North Texas artists inspired by Juneteenth will be on display during the event and later at Epiphany Gallery. Organizers have also invited entries for a Tea Cake Competition, judged on texture, sweetness, presentation and the traditional “snap.”

City officials encourage participation from residents and visitors alike. ADA parking will be available in the garage behind Garland City Hall, with golf cart shuttles offered for convenience.

The Garland Juneteenth Celebration aims to foster unity while educating younger generations about the holiday’s importance. As one of the city’s signature annual events, it highlights the contributions of Black residents to Garland’s history and ongoing community fabric.

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