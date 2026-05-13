Leasing Momentum Accelerates at the Offices Three at Frisco Station With Nearly 50,000 Square Feet in New Activity

FRISCO – Leasing activity is gaining momentum at Frisco Station, a 242-acre mixed-use development in Frisco’s North Platinum Corridor, as The Offices Three secures nearly 50,000 square feet in new activity and introduces 12,000 square feet of move-in-ready spec suites. The building is now 48% occupied, with momentum building across multiple floors.

The Offices One, Two and Three offer a combined 700,000 square feet of fully amenitized Class A office space in the southwest portion of the development.
Recent leasing activity at The Offices Three includes:

• Parkhill – The architecture and engineering firm will occupy 26,254 square feet on Level 5 in a fully customized space designed to reflect its brand and support a modern, collaborative work environment. The office marks Parkhill’s second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

• Ash Grove – The cement manufacturer will occupy 5,174 square feet on Level 2, a move-in-ready spec suite ideal for efficiency and limited upfront investment. The office will serve as its regional office.

 

(Courtesy photo)

• Raymond James – The full-service financial firm will occupy 5,120 square feet on Level 2. The move-in ready spec suite will serve as its Frisco branch.

• Additional Spec Suites – 12,000 square feet on Level 2, available in 2,500 to 6,500 square foot configurations, offering fully finished, plug-and-play spaces with access to a dedicated tenant lounge, dining area, huddle rooms and bar-top collaboration areas.

“With a location that’s easy to get to and amenities people want to use, The Offices Three continues to attract strong interest and maintain leasing momentum,” said Tyler Chapman, director of development for VanTrust Real Estate’s Dallas office. “Our spec suites and fully built-out spaces are meeting growing demand for turnkey office solutions as tenants prioritize amenity-rich, accessible locations with space they can occupy right away, without the time or cost of a full build-out.”

The Offices Three offers convenient access to Dallas North Tollway, State Highway 121/Sam Rayburn Tollway, The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ world headquarters, and the region’s expanding Collin County workforce.

In addition to office space, Frisco Station already includes four residential communities and three hotels: Canopy by Hilton Dallas Frisco Station, The AC Hotel Dallas Frisco and The Residence Inn Dallas Frisco, making it easy for visitors and teams to stay onsite. Cambridge Holdings also broke ground on Frisco Station’s first medical office building, kicking off the development’s Health and Wellness District. A 30-acre park and trail system connects Frisco Station to the city’s regional hiking and biking trails.

The Frisco Station Partnership is composed of Hillwood, VanTrust Real Estate and The Rudman Partnership. For more information about Frisco Station, visit www.FriscoStation.com.

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