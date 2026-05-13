Major, International Touring Exhibition ‘Treasures of the Pharaohs’ Coming to the Kimbell Art Museum in 2027

FORT WORTH, TX— The Kimbell Art Museum today announced that it will be one of only two North American venues for the landmark exhibition Treasures of the Pharaohs. Through 130 carefully selected artifacts from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo and the Luxor Museum, Treasures of the Pharaohs offers rare insights into the daily life, social structures, religious practices, and legacies of the Egyptian pharaohs.

Three thousand years of ancient Egyptian history are presented through an array of dazzling royal treasures expertly crafted from gold, granite, lapis lazuli, and other precious materials, along with objects that reveal the inner workings of this sophisticated civilization that continues to intrigue, influence, and inspire the modern world. Treasures of the Pharaohs will be on view at the Kimbell from March 14 through September 19, 2027, in the museum’s Renzo Piano Pavilion.

“Treasures of the Pharaohs will awe,” said Eric M. Lee, the museum’s director. “From the scale and splendor of some of the artifacts on view to the revelations about day-to-day life and inclusion of objects from one of the most recently excavated sites in Egypt, visitors will find this exhibition brilliant, both visually and intellectually.”

The exhibition paints an unparalleled picture of the lives of the pharaohs, from the grandeur surrounding their kingship, deity worship, and elaborate preparations for the afterlife, to the strict hierarchies and day-to-day routines of the people around them—a highly organized bureaucracy critical to maintaining Egypt’s divine kingship.

Key aspects of ancient Egyptian civilization are explored through six thematic sections: The Treasures of the Pharaohs; People Around the Pharaohs; Religion and Beliefs: The World of Gods and Goddesses; Daily Life in Ancient Egypt; The Golden City; and Death and the Afterlife in Ancient Egypt.

Objects that proclaim the pharaohs’ power and status range from monumental granite statues to elegantly designed gold jewelry and richly decorated furnishings.

In contrast to royal art, newly discovered artifacts from King Amenhotep’s workers’ community within the “Golden City” in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings will be introduced to North America for the first time, providing a glimpse into the lives of those often overlooked in presentations of ancient Egyptian art history. Statues representing various deities, carved and painted stone funerary stele, and lavishly decorated sarcophagi and other exquisite tomb furnishings convey the religious beliefs that shaped the Egyptian understanding of the world and the afterlife.

Highlights include works directly associated with pharaohs and their families, dating from Dynasty I (c. 3100 BC) to the Ptolemaic period (321 BC). Among them are some made in precious metal: the golden sarcophagus of Queen Ahhotep, the gold funerary mask of Amenemope, the golden sarcophagus of Thuya, the gold funerary covering of Pharaoh Psusennes I, the gold collar of Psusennes I, the painted and gilded wooden Canopic Box of Yuya with Sloping Lid on a Sled, and the gilded wooden chair of Princess Sitamun. Sculptures in stone are also represented, including the carved schist Menkaure Triad and the limestone relief of Akhenaten and His Family. A rare manuscript, the Hieroglyphic Funerary Papyrus of the Songstress of Amoun Djedkhonsuiusankh, is also featured.

Treasures of the Pharaohs is currently on view at the Scuderie del Quirinale in Rome, where it is on track to become one of the most highly attended exhibitions in the museum’s history. After its close in Rome on June 14, 2026, the exhibition will be on view at the de Young museum in San Francisco from August 1, 2026, through January 31, 2027, prior to its presentation in Fort Worth.

The exhibition curator is Dr. Tarek el-Awady, former director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. The exhibition is accompanied by a major scholarly catalogue by Egyptian archaeologist Dr. Zahi Hawass. The exhibition’s presentation at the Kimbell is organized by Jennifer Casler Price, senior curator of Asian, African, and ancient American art.

“These remarkable works offer a broad perspective on the lives of the pharaohs and those who served them,” said Casler Price. “From stunning treasures that convey the power and awe of divine kings, to the humble yet fascinating objects of everyday life, this exhibition illuminates the glory and wonder of ancient Egyptian civilization.”

The Kimbell Art Museum, owned and operated by the Kimbell Art Foundation, is internationally renowned for both its collections and its architecture. The Kimbell’s collections range in period from antiquity to the twentieth century and include European paintings and sculptures

The museum’s 1972 building, designed by the American architect Louis I. Kahn, is widely regarded as one of the outstanding architectural achievements of the modern era. A second building, designed by Italian architect Renzo Piano, opened in 2013 and now provides space for special exhibitions, dedicated classrooms, and a 289-seat auditorium with excellent acoustics for music. For more information, visit kimbellart.org.