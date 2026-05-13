Oak Cliff Community Leaders, Schools and Businesses Unite to Honor Police Officers

Community members, students, educators, local businesses and police officers came together Tuesday morning in Oak Cliff for a Community Appreciation Breakfast held behind Levines Uniforms Headquarters on Jefferson Boulevard.

The breakfast brought together people from across the community for a morning focused on appreciation, support and connection. Officers spent time with residents, business owners, school representatives and families as the Oak Cliff community came together to thank them for their service.

The event was organized with the support of local businesses, schools, restaurants and community partners from across Oak Cliff, all working together to create a positive and welcoming event for the officers in attendance.

The event was supported by a wide group of Oak Cliff businesses, schools and community partners, including Levines Uniforms Headquarters, Cinema Dental, La Calle Doce, Las Ranitas, Al Chile, A Sweet Bitee, U.S. Plumbing, Taxco Produce, Trove, W. E. Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy, Héctor P. García Middle School, W. H. Adamson High School, Moisés E. Molina High School, Sunset High School, John F. Peeler Elementary School, Felix G. Botello Personalized Learning Elementary and George Peabody Elementary School.