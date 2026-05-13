(Newswise) — JMIR Publications announces Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup, DHSc, MSc, MA, FACTS, as the new lead editor for the Journal of Medical Internet Research. The lead editor is instrumental in advancing the journal through strategic leadership grounded in scientific expertise. With experience in biomedical research, bioethics, and policy, Dr Hendricks-Sturrup will be leading a diverse editorial board of editors and advisors, and working alongside the journal’s editor in chief and staff.

“For a long time, I have witnessed and remain deeply impressed by the Journal of Medical Internet Research’s ability to attract high-quality research, disseminated by both early-stage and seasoned researchers and research communities across the globe. Therefore, it is an honor to join the Journal of Medical Internet Research as lead editor, working alongside its powerhouse team,” said Dr Hendricks-Sturrup. “Together, we will continue JMIR Publications’ mission to engage a strong and multidisciplinary group of editors and editorial board members, support authors and reviewers who aspire to publish high-quality work, and engage readers in thought-provoking content that advances science as a whole.”

Dr Hendricks-Sturrup’s distinguished career includes her role as research director of Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy, Duke University, where she concentrates on critical areas in health policy, including biomedical innovation, regulatory matters, implementation science, and clinical and translational science.

Before her tenure at Duke-Margolis, she served as health policy counsel and lead at the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), leading impactful initiatives focused on health and genetic data. Dr Hendricks-Sturrup holds a doctor of health science degree and developed her expertise through postdoctoral research training at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute and Harvard Medical School. Her commitment to the field is further recognized by her selection for the inaugural 2026 Fellows of the Association for Clinical and Translational Science (ACTS) cohort.

“Dr Hendricks-Sturrup is a proven leader in strategic projects with real-world impact. She is a strong believer in advancing scientific knowledge and discovery through open access publishing and research dissemination,” said Tiffany I Leung, MD, MPH, FACP, FAMIA, FEFIM, scientific editorial director, JMIR Publications. “The Journal of Medical Internet Research is a highly recognized and ranked journal in the fields of eHealth, health informatics, and technology-enabled services for health and well-being. We look forward to what comes next with Dr Hendricks-Sturrup as our new lead editor.”

Rachele Hendricks-Sturrup, DHSc, MSc, MA, FACTS, is an internationally recognized engagement expert, biomedical researcher, bioethicist, and policy practitioner who presently serves as the research director of Real-World Evidence (RWE) at the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy in Washington, DC.

Before joining Duke-Margolis, she served as health policy counsel and lead at the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF), leading the organization’s health and genetic data initiatives and work group.