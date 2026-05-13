Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown

The NAACP announces that Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, longtime civil rights leader, pastor, and tireless advocate for justice, will be honored with the 111th Spingarn Medal this July at the 117th NAACP National Convention in Chicago, recognizing his extraordinary contributions to civil rights, social justice and leadership over more than six decades.

Instituted in 1914 by Joel E. Spingarn, the Spingarn Medal is awarded annually to an African American whose achievements reflect the highest levels of excellence across honorable fields. First presented in 1915 to biologist Ernest Everett Just, the medal has recognized individuals whose work has shaped the nation and the world. Rev. Dr. Brown joins a distinguished list of honorees whose work has advanced the cause of freedom and equality, including Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Toni Morrison, Vice President Kamala Harris, Dr. Hazel N. Dukes, Congressman James E. Clyburn, Misty Copeland, Maya Angelou and Thurgood Marshall.

A contemporary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and an active participant in the Civil Rights Movement, Rev. Dr. Brown has dedicated his life to confronting injustice and expanding opportunity. From his early work as a Freedom Rider to his leadership in organizing voter registration efforts across the South, Rev. Dr. Brown has carried forward a lifelong commitment to nonviolent resistance and community empowerment.

For nearly 50 years, Rev. Dr. Brown served as pastor of Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, extending his ministry beyond the pulpit through advocacy for economic justice, educational equity, criminal justice reform and global human rights. His influence spans local, national and international efforts, including advocacy against apartheid, interfaith coalition-building and ongoing work to address systemic inequities affecting Black communities.

 

Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown (NAACP)

“Rev. Dr. Amos Brown represents the NAACP tradition of service, leadership and sacrifice,” said Leon W. Russell, chairman, NAACP National Board of Directors. “He has stood at the forefront of the fight for justice, bringing clarity, courage and conviction to some of the most important civil rights struggles of our time. It is an honor to recognize his life’s work with the Spingarn Medal.”

As part of his lifelong civil rights work, Rev. Dr. Brown has invested deeply in future generations through the Dr. Amos C. Brown Fellowship, supporting students in their pursuit of education, leadership and social justice movements. Brown served as vice chair of the California Reparations Commission and the local San Francisco Reparations Commission, which resulted in apologies from the state and local reparations commissions.

In 1991, he united all major Black Baptist conventions and testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in opposition to Clarence Thomas’ appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Spingarn Medal,” said Rev. Dr. Amos Brown. “This recognition reflects the collective work and shared commitment of those who continue to stand for justice, equality, and human dignity.”

Rev. Dr. Frederick Haynes III, Brown’s long-time friend, spiritual son and mentee for social justice and world peace, will present the medal to Rev. Dr. Brown at the Spingarn Award dinner on Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m.

Between July 18-22, the NAACP 117th National Convention is expected to convene thousands of activists and leaders to advance civil rights under the theme “We, the People” and mobilize action for equity and justice as the nation nears its 250th anniversary. To learn more, register for the Convention and view the latest schedule, visit naacp.org/convention.

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