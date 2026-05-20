(Black PR Wire) The International Black Theatre Festival (IBTF) proudly announces acclaimed actors Angela Robinson and Peter Parros as Celebrity Co-Chairs for the 2026 International Black Theatre Festival, July 27 through August 1 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Robinson and Parros become the 19th Co-Chairs in the storied history of the International Black Theatre Festival—formerly the National Black Theatre Festival—since its founding in 1989.

They join the distinguished lineage of theatre-makers and cultural artists who have led the festival, including 2024 Co-Chairs, Tamara Tunie and Clifton Davis, and Black theatre royalty such as André De Shields (2001), Debbie Allen (1997), Sidney Poitier (1993), and Maya Angelou (1989).

Their leadership continues a proud tradition of celebrated artists helping guide one of the world’s premier gatherings dedicated to the artistic brilliance and global legacy of Black theatre.

Widely known for their starring roles on Tyler Perry’s hit series The Haves and the Have Nots, Robinson and Parros appeared on the show throughout its eight-season run from 2013 to 2021 on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN TV).

Angela Robinson is globally recognized by television audiences as the formidable “Ice Queen,” Veronica Harrington. For her performance, Robinson received the 2015 Gracie Award for Outstanding Female Actor: One to Watch.

A stage actor at heart, Robinson has built an extensive and celebrated career in musical theatre, appearing on Broadway in The Color Purple as Shug Avery alongside Fantasia, as well as in Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing with Faith Prince, and Play On! with André De Shields.

Her national tour credits include The Wizard of Oz alongside Eartha Kitt and Dreamgirls with Frenchie Davis. Off-Broadway, Robinson has appeared in Call the Children Home and Radiant Baby opposite Billy Porter under the direction of George C. Wolfe, as well as in three productions with New York City Center’s Encores!.

On screen, Robinson appeared in Mea Culpa opposite Kelly Rowland and had a recurring role on Lady in the Lake alongside Natalie Portman. She is an alumna of Florida A&M University and trained at The William Esper Studio. Robinson is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA.

A passionate champion for the stage, Robinson shares:

“Theatre is the foundation for most other acting platforms. The blending of music, dance, writing, design, visual, costume, and tech gives any artist the opportunity to use their gifts to create something lasting and impactful to society. We live in a time when we are inundated with news and information. Theatre offers perspective through entertainment. This collaborative art form will always be my first love!”

Peter Parros is a prolific and respected actor and writer whose career spans television, film, and theatre. He is best known for starring as Judge David Harrington on The Haves and the Have Nots. Parros also recently co-starred in the BET films The Final Say and Merry Switchmas.

Parros began his acting career at American Theatre Arts in Hollywood before gaining widespread recognition as RC3 on the popular series Knight Rider opposite David Hasselhoff. He later starred in the series The New Adam-12 and has appeared in recurring roles on Law & Order and Family Man, along with guest appearances on shows including Lethal Weapon, Scorpion, Castle, Seinfeld, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Bones, New York Undercover, and CSI: Miami.

On the role theatre played in shaping his approach to acting, Parros says:

“[My] theater background was really helpful because that helps you to develop a character, understand your relationship, and have some kind of technique to be a foundation for how you’re working.” (Source: Music and Medicine, 2025, Youtube)

His film credits include Real Genius, Death Before Dishonor, and Who Are You People. Parros also earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations for his work in daytime television, appearing as Dr. Ben Harris on As the World Turns, Dr. Ben Price on One Life to Live, and Leo Baines on The Young and the Restless.

In addition to acting, Parros is an accomplished writer, having written for episodic television, the films Something to Sing About and The Climb, and the Christian comic book series Kidz of the King Adventures.

With excitement for this year’s festival, Parros shares:

In a world that is moving further and further toward artificially generated entertainment, this is a rare opportunity to experience excellent, live, global artistry and storytelling. I hope you will make the effort to join us and share in what is sure to be a unique and uplifting atmosphere!

The International Black Theatre Festival returns to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, July 27-August 1,2026.

For more information and IBTF updates, visit https://ncblackrep.org/ibtf.