Black Leaders, Groups Galvanized by Assault on Voting Rights

Republican-led legislatures across the South are moving swiftly to redraw congressional maps in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court ruling that narrowed key protections under the Voting Rights Act, sparking lawsuits and outrage from voting rights advocates who warn of eroded Black political power ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The high court’s 6-3 decision in Louisiana v. Callais on April 29 significantly restricted Section 2 of the 1965 law, making it far harder for courts to mandate additional majority-minority districts to prevent vote dilution. Justice Samuel Alito wrote that race cannot predominate in map-drawing even to comply with the VRA unless strict scrutiny is met, a move critics say invites discriminatory gerrymandering.

Tennessee became the most aggressive early adopter. On May 7, GOP lawmakers in a special session passed a new congressional map that dismantles the state’s only majority-Black district, the Memphis-based 9th, long represented by Rep. Steve Cohen. The plan splits Black voters in Shelby County across three predominantly white, Republican-leaning districts, potentially handing Republicans all nine of Tennessee’s House seats.

Similar efforts are underway or anticipated in Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi, threatening seats held by members of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rep. Shomari Figures, D-Ala., whose Mobile-area district was court-ordered to address vote dilution, condemned the broader push.

“This is their way of moving the goalposts, of changing the rules during the game, of stacking the deck,” Figures said in an NPR interview. “That’s what’s motivating this.”

NAACP General Counsel Kristen Clarke called Tennessee’s map a direct assault. “A democracy without Black representation is not a democracy,” Clarke said in response to the redistricting. “It is a direct attack on our democracy and our Constitution to dismantle majority-Black districts.”

Civil rights groups, including the NAACP and ACLU, have filed lawsuits challenging Tennessee’s map, arguing intentional racial discrimination and violations of state law. Protests erupted at the Tennessee Capitol, with demonstrators invoking Jim Crow-era suppression tactics.

In Louisiana, officials delayed primaries after the ruling to redraw maps, potentially eliminating a second majority-Black district. South Carolina Republicans are advancing plans that could weaken Rep. Jim Clyburn’s 6th District.

Voting rights organizations say the developments compound setbacks since the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision and reflect a coordinated effort to dilute minority voting strength. The Congressional Black Caucus has warned of potential losses for up to a dozen members if maps survive legal challenges.

Supporters of the new maps argue they better reflect partisan leanings and traditional redistricting criteria, rejecting claims of racial targeting. Legal battles are expected to stretch into the election cycle, with plaintiffs seeking injunctions. The fights underscore deepening divisions over race, representation and democracy less than six months before voters head to the polls.