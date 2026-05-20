Chief Mitchell D. Randles

ROWLETT – The City of Rowlett has appointed Mitchell D. Randles as Interim Fire Chief of the Rowlett Fire Department, effective Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Randles brings more than three decades of fire service leadership experience, most recently serving as Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for the City of Temple, Texas, where he retired in 2025.

This interim appointment is intended to ensure uninterrupted fire and emergency medical services while the City retools its process for selecting a permanent Fire Chief.

“Public safety is our highest priority,” said Interim City Manager Kristoff Bauer. “Chief Randles brings the operational leadership, emergency management expertise, and command-level experience necessary to lead our department during this transition and ensure our community continues to receive the highest level of service.”

In this role, Randles will oversee all fire and EMS operations, including personnel, training, emergency response, and departmental planning. His background includes managing large-scale departmental budgets, directing fire and rescue operations, implementing policies and procedures, and maintaining a high state of readiness across fire and emergency functions.

Additionally, Randles will also support the City’s emergency management function, helping strengthen coordination, preparedness, and response capabilities during a critical time for public safety operations. Randles is serving in a temporary capacity, as a retiree, and will not be a candidate for the permanent position.

The City would like to thank Interim Fire Chief Chris Ensley for his steady guidance during this period of transition, and we look forward to his continued service as Assistant Fire Chief. The City also extends its sincere appreciation to Blake Margolis. From serving as Rowlett’s youngest city councilmember to mayor and most recently emergency management coordinator, his leadership and dedication have had a lasting impact on the City.

“We recognize that transitions like this can be difficult,” Bauer added. “Our focus remains on maintaining stability, supporting our employees, and ensuring we have qualified leadership in place to serve our residents.”

Rowlett leadership looks forward to Chief Randles’ interim leadership and is committed to engaging the community in a more aligned and transparent process as the search for a permanent Fire Chief moves forward.