City of Chicago Announces Lineup for 2026 Chicago Blues Festival, June 4-7

(Black PR Wire) CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) today announced the lineup for the 2026 Chicago Blues Festival, taking place June 4–7.

The nation’s largest free blues festival returns with a citywide lineup honoring Chicago’s blues legacy, while highlighting established musicians and the next generation of blues performers.

“Chicago is the birthplace of modern blues, and this festival reflects the sound, soul and resilience that define our city,” said Mayor Brandon Johnson. “By investing in free, accessible cultural events like the Chicago Blues Festival, we are supporting artists, strengthening communities and ensuring this legacy continues for generations to come.”

“The Chicago Blues Festival is both a celebration and a living archive of this art form,” said DCASE Acting Commissioner Kenya Merritt. “This year’s programming honors the pioneers who shaped the blues while elevating emerging artists who are expanding its future while activating downtown Chicago as a global stage.”

The festival begins Thursday, June 4, at Ramova Theatre in Bridgeport with an opening night program, followed by three days of performances June 5–7 at Millennium Park. All performances in Millennium Park are free and open to the public.

The Chicago Blues Festival is sponsored by Chicago Jazz Publishing, Chicago Transit Authority, Millennium Garages, Millennium Park Foundation, Mississippi Delta Tourism Association, Mississippi Development Authority, NRG Energy, Rosa’s Lounge, the Lloyd A. Fry Foundation, WDCB 90.9 FM and WVON 1690. Festival partners’ continued support helps ensure the festival remains free and accessible while celebrating Chicago’s rich blues heritage.

As in previous years, outside alcohol is not allowed for the Chicago Blues Festival, but alcohol may be purchased inside the venue. Before visiting, please be advised of other prohibited items at MillenniumPark.org.

ASL Interpretation will be provided for all mainstage shows. Please email dcase@cityofchicago.org by May 27 if other accommodations are needed.

Opening night at Ramova Theatre — June 4

Doors open at 5 p.m., with programming from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The event is open to guests 18 and older; minors must be accompanied by a guardian. Tickets can be reserved online. Seating is available on a first-come, first served basis and an RSVP does not guarantee a seat. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure admission. For ADA accommodations, please reach out to box@ramovachicago.com.

The evening includes a panel discussion, “Fireside Chat: 20 Years of the Mississippi Blues Trail,” followed by a double-bill concert:

7:15-8:30 p.m. – John Primer: Tribute to Theresa’s Lounge

8:45-10:15 p.m. – Willie Clayton

Millennium Park Lineup — June 5–7

Festival hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily across multiple stages, including the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Mississippi Crossroads Stage, Rosa’s Lounge Stage and Wrigley Square.

Friday, June 5 — Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion:

3:30-3:45 p.m. – Emcee Intro Remarks + National Anthem + Lift Every Voice

3:45-4:45 p.m. – Marquise Knox

5-6 p.m. – C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band

6:15-7:15 p.m. – Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite Duo

7:30-9 p.m. – 55 Years of Alligator Records featuring Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Toronzo Cannon, Nick Moss, and Tinsley Ellis

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage:

Noon-1:15 p.m. – Mississippi Marshall

1:30-2:45 p.m. – The Big Time Rhythm & Blues Band

3-4:15 p.m. – Eden Brent

4-5:45 p.m. – Ra’shad the Blues Kid

Rosa’s Lounge Stage:

12:30-1:45 p.m. – Nick Alexander Blues Band

2-3:15 p.m. – Funky MojoDaddy

3:30-4:45 p.m. – The Mike Wheeler Band with Demetria Taylor

5-6:15 p.m. – Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings

6:30-7:45 p.m. – The Freddie Dixon Blues Band

Wrigley Square — Next Generation of Blues:

Noon-12:45 p.m. – Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts

1-1:45 p.m. – Chicago West Community Music Center

2-2:45 p.m. – Curie Metro High School

3-3:45 p.m. – The People’s Music School

4-4:45 p.m. – Kenwood Academy High School

5:15-6:15 p.m. – Meaza Joy

6:45-7:45 p.m. – VanderCook College of Music

Saturday, June 6 — Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion:

3:45-4 p.m. – Emcee Intro Remarks + National Anthem + Lift Every Voice

4-5 p.m. – Dylan Triplett

5:15-6:15 p.m. – Shakura S’Aida

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Ruthie Foster

7:45-9 p.m. – 75 Years of Billy Branch with Kenny Neal and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage:

Noon-1:15 p.m. – John Clayton White

1:30-2:45 p.m. – Anissa Hampton

3-4:15 p.m. – Cuz Band

4:30-5:45 p.m. – Dexter Allen

Rosa’s Lounge Stage:

12:30-1:45 p.m. – Theo Huff & The Legacy Band

2-3:15 p.m. – Melody Angel

3:30-4:45 p.m. – The Nick Moss Band

5-6:15 p.m. – The Gerry Hundt Trio

6:30-7:45 p.m. – Oscar Wilson Blues Band

Wrigley Square — Next Generation of Blues:

Noon-12:45 p.m. – WDCB Presents

1-1:45 p.m. – Nicholas Senn High School

2-2:45 p.m. – BandWith Chicago

3-3:45 p.m. – Fernando Jones Presents the Blues Kids of America Jam Session

4-4:45 p.m. – Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

5:15-6:15 p.m. – Chicago Blues Revival

6:45-7:45 p.m. – Midwest Young Artist Conservatory

Sunday, June 7 — Millennium Park

Jay Pritzker Pavilion:

3:30-3:45 p.m. – Emcee Intro Remarks + National Anthem + Lift Every Voice

3:45-5 p.m. – Women in Blues Tribute to Mama Yancey and Big Mama Thornton with Mary Lane, Deitra Farr, Katherine Davis, Nora Jean Wallace, Melody Angel, Lee Kanehira, and Lynne Jordan & the Shivers

5:15-6:15 p.m. – Sue Foley

6:30-7:30 p.m. – Chris Cain

7:45-9 p.m. – Taj Mahal and the Phantom Blues Band

Visit Mississippi Crossroads Stage:

Noon-1:15 p.m. – Libby Rae Watson with Bill Steber

1:30-2:45 p.m. – Fred T and The Band

3-4:15 p.m. – Mzz Reese & Reese’s Pieces

4:30-5:45 p.m. – Jaye Hammer

Rosa’s Lounge Stage:

12:30-1:45 p.m. – A Patch of Blues

2-3:15 p.m. – Dan Souvigny Band with Carlos Johnson

3:30-4:45 p.m. – Bob Stroger – Windy City Blues Legend

5-6:15 p.m. – Rick King’s Royal Hustle

6:30-7:45 p.m. – Gerald McClendon (The Soulkeeper) & The A-Team Band

Wrigley Square — Next Generation of Blues:

Noon-12:45 p.m. – Wendy and DB

1-1:45 p.m. – King College Prep

2-2:45 p.m. – Jones College Prep

3-3:45 p.m. – Will Carter Music

4-4:45 p.m. – Alex Olson

5:15-6:15 p.m. – Knott Us Band

6:45-7:45 p.m. – The Chicago Academy for the Arts

Gerry Hundt’s Legendary One-Man Band will perform Friday-Sunday from 1-3 p.m. in various spaces throughout Millennium Park.

Maxwell Street Blues Series — June 7

The blues continues with a neighborhood celebration at the legendary market on Maxwell Street, between South Halsted Street and South Union Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Schedule

10-11 a.m. – DJ James Porter

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Studebaker John’s Maxwell Street Kings

Noon-12:30 p.m. – DJ James Porter

12:30-1:30 p.m. – John Primer & Steve Bell

1:30-2 p.m. – DJ James Porter

2-3 p.m. – Harmonica Hinds Duo