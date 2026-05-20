Dallas ISD Invests In Student Opportunity

Dallas ISD schools are intentionally designed to give every student access to a high-quality education. From renovated facilities to innovative teachers, students are met where they are and given the tools to succeed in and outside the classroom.

As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character, that is the goal of true education.”

Our students are gaining essential leadership qualities alongside their academic preparation.

Renovations at the Charmaine and Robert Price Career Institute South have opened a gateway to career-focused learning opportunities for students. On May 19, 2026, Dallas ISD held a building dedication ceremony and open house to celebrate this exciting new resource for students. Thank you for joining us in commemorating this important milestone.

At CIS, students from David W. Carter and Justin F. Kimball high schools have the opportunity to earn certifications and gain hands-on experience that will directly prepare them for the workforce. Recent renovations include expanded classrooms for the health sciences program, new labs for hands-on training in the automotive center, and additional space for plumbing, electrical and solar technology pathways.

These renovations ensure that the excellence of each program at the career institute is reflected not only in instruction, but also in the spaces and resources that support our students daily.

At Kathlyn Joy Gilliam Collegiate Academy, students are excelling academically. Natalia F., a graduating senior, received the Chancellor’s Scholarship from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, a full academic scholarship valued at $108,000.

The campus has earned an exceptional 97 rating from the Texas Education Agency. This A rating, along with its recognition as a Blue Ribbon School, makes it a premier learning environment. With a 90 percent reading proficiency rate, students benefit from an early college curriculum that allows them to earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree from Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus.

In addition to these exciting academic achievements, we are still celebrating our boys basketball teams for their recent win at the state championship. At the April 23 board meeting, we recognized student-athletes and coaches from Kimball and Carter high schools for this outstanding achievement.

The Kimball Knights boys basketball team won its second consecutive UIL 4A Division I State Championship with an impressive 62-42 victory, defeating Fort Bend Crawford. This dynamic win secured their ninth state title.

The Carter Cowboys won their first UIL 4A Division II State Championship, defeating La Marque with an outstanding 67-41 victory.

Lastly, I want to thank every voter who contributed to my re-election as District 6 trustee. While there is still progress to be made, I am proud of what we have accomplished so far.

In the months ahead, I look forward to representing you for another term and serving as a voice for our students, families, schools, and staff. Together we can continue to build better futures for our students.

Thank you, District 6.