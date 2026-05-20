Early Voting Already Underway to Decide Primary Runoffs on May 26

With early voting underway and Election Day just days away, Dallas County voters have multiple opportunities to cast ballots in the May 26 primary runoff election.

Early voting continues through Friday at 74 locations countywide, open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registered voters may cast ballots at any early voting center, offering flexibility for those with busy schedules ahead of the Memorial Day weekend..

Dallas County Elections Department officials note that registered voters can vote at any of the Early Voting locations. Voters should bring an acceptable photo ID, such as a Texas driver’s license, passport or military ID. Those without proper ID may still vote with a supporting document by completing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

On Election Day, Tuesday, May 26, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. at numerous Vote Centers across the county. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. The county uses a Vote Center model, so voters are not restricted to a single precinct location.

Key races on the Democratic ballot include the county clerk contest between Ann Marie Cruz and Damarcus Offord, and the Criminal District Court No. 5 race featuring Mareen Alexander and Lakesha Smith. Republican runoffs and other local contests also appear on ballots depending on the voter’s party participation in the March primary.

Mail ballots must be received by election officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day if not postmarked, or by the following day under certain conditions. Voters can check their sample ballot, find locations and verify registration at dallascountyvotes.org or by calling the elections office.

Officials urge residents to vote early to ensure their voices are heard in races that will help determine nominees for the November general election. For wait times, locations and more details, visit the county’s interactive dashboard or download the election information sheet.