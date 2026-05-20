NDG Bookshelf: ‘A Soldier’s Wife’ is Like a Warm Voice from the Past

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

I’m telling Mom!

When you were small, those words were often enough to send a chill down your spine. One quick tattle to the woman who bore you, and you were in trouble. That simple phrase always kept you in line, at least until you were grown. By then, as in the new book, “A Soldier’s Wife” by Blair Underwood with Ylonda Gault, Mom had something to tell you.

Marilyn Underwood had kept every scrap of paper that ever passed through her fingers.

That, says her son, author and actor Blair Underwood, is how it seemed. After her death from multiple sclerosis nearly six years ago, Mrs. Underwood’s children found piles and piles of notes, notebooks, lists, random thoughts, and memories she’d written down. Paper was everywhere.

She’d said many times that she was “putting together a memoir of sorts,” and after looking over what she’d left, Underwood thought the collection would make a good children’s book. He was later convinced that his mother’s story was bigger than that.

Marilyn Ann Scales Underwood was an only child, and was raised to be independent. Born and reared in Buffalo, New York, she attended an all-girls school with a big dream to work in the fashion industry. She indicated that her mother was brave to let her go, but Underwood knew that her career was really in New York City. She was right; she thrived there.

Laser-focused on her work, Underwood was in no hurry to do as most late-1950s women did, and get married; though friends urged her to date, it was not a priority until she met the love of her life, Frank. She loved him instantly. They were engaged three weeks after meeting, and married three months later.

“One thing about me,” she wrote. “When I set my mind on something, you can believe it’s as good as done.”

There are really two ways to look at “A Soldier’s Wife.”

On one side, it feels almost random. Marilyn Underwood was a strong, independent woman, an inspiration to those who knew her – but most of us didn’t. While the writings author Blair Underwood compiles here are wise and funny, they’re not earth-shattering and there may be times when they won’t hold your interest.

But they’re exactly what you need, exactly when you need them.

Reading this book is like getting a letter from your grandma. The essays here are warm, with reminders to pray to a purposeful Higher Power, that life’s a struggle but it’s worth living, and that suffering happens. There’s love in this book – lots of it! – gratitude, gentleness, and old-fashioned values. It’s sweetly quaint, but firm. And yes, it’s random, but consider it as a hug from somebody’s mom when you’re down, because that’s rather what it is.

Just remember that no book has to be read cover-to-cover. You can skip around, and you’ll be fine with this one, whenever you need its comfort. “A Soldier’s Wife” could be meaningful or meaningless to you at various times, only you can tell.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.