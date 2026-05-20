The Parade of Playhouses Returns to NorthPark Center on May 22

Eight imaginative children’s playhouses will soon transform NorthPark Center into a colorful showcase of creativity and community support for children in foster care.

The designs run the gamut from a whimsical reading retreat, a Hawaiian-style cottage and a miniature auto market to a filling station.

Dallas CASA will present its annual Parade of Playhouses from May 22 through June 7 at NorthPark Center. The free indoor event features one-of-a-kind playhouses custom-designed and donated by local architects, builders, schools and community organizations.

The annual fundraiser supports Dallas CASA, the nonprofit organization that recruits and trains volunteer advocates for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in foster care.

This year’s lineup includes playhouses with themes such as “BOOKWORM” and “STORYTELL,” along with designs inspired by cafés, historical homes and cozy reading nooks. Students in the MAPS program at Highland Park High School are also contributing a playhouse modeled after a home designed by architect Charles Dilbeck, whose distinctive houses are well known in the Park Cities area.

The 17-day event concludes with raffles for the custom playhouses. Raffle tickets will cost $5 each or five for $20 and can be purchased during the event or through Dallas CASA’s website.

Since launching in 1996, Parade of Playhouses has become one of Dallas CASA’s signature public events and its largest “friend-raiser,” drawing more than 1 million visitors each year. Organizers say the event not only raises money for advocacy programs, but also introduces community members to volunteer opportunities supporting children in foster care.

This year’s event is scheduled earlier than usual because of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup matches set to take place in Dallas in June.

The event is presented by Crest Auto Group. More information about raffle tickets and volunteer opportunities is available through https://dallascasa.org.