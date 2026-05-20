UNT, Collin College announce ‘OnePath’ co-enrollment program in Frisco

The University of North Texas (UNT) and Collin College introduced UNT OnePath through Collin College, a new co-enrollment partnership that will allow qualified students to earn two degrees — associate and bachelor’s degrees — in business and biology through a coordinated program based in Frisco.

Beginning in Fall 2026, students in OnePath will be co-enrolled at both institutions, following a structured degree plan that aligns coursework and student support services. The inaugural pathways include business degree programs offered online and at UNT at Frisco, as well as a biology bachelor’s degree with pre–healthcare advising at the Collin College Frisco Campus. Upper-level biology courses are offered in Denton or at UNT at Frisco.

Collin College and UNT have partnered to launch the OnePath program in Frisco.

“As this partnership grows, it will create more opportunities for students to move seamlessly through shared coursework as they work toward a UNT degree,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “This partnership expands opportunity for students by combining the strengths of both institutions in a single, coordinated pathway.”

Co-enrolled students will have access to academic support, career services, and campus life resources across campuses while progressing toward a UNT bachelor’s degree.

“Every qualified student who commits to learn with us deserves a clear path forward — and this partnership makes that possible from day one,” said Dr. Harrison Keller, UNT president. “This is exactly what it looks like when institutions work together to create enduring value for the public good.”

The co-enrollment model simplifies the transition from associate to bachelor’s degree, reducing transfer barriers and expanding access to in-demand programs that support workforce needs in Collin County and across the North Texas region.

For more information about OnePath, visit www.collin.edu/academics/onepath.

Collin College serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates. For more information, visit www.collin.edu.

The University of North Texas is a Carnegie R1 public research university and the largest university in Dallas-Fort Worth — one of the most dynamic regions in the world. Through its campuses in Denton and Frisco, Texas, UNT serves nearly 44,000 students with 242 degree programs.