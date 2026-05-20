Warren G. Lee Jr. Dallas STEM Youth Excellence Grand Prix Raced Into Fair Park for STEM Grand Prix This Weekend

Student-built go-karts, STEM learning, and high-energy competition took center stage at Fair Park during the Dallas STEM Youth Excellence Grand Prix this weekend. This educational motorsport event featured student go-kart drag race teams made up of youth ages 6 to 17 who spent months assembling go-karts while learning hands-on STEM concepts, including mechanical engineering, internal combustion engines, racing mechanics, teamwork, and leadership.

Each student worked alongside an adult driver and participated in race preparation and pit crew operations throughout the event. Races took place in a controlled environment with extensive safety measures, including regulated go-karts, emergency kill switches, and onsite safety infrastructure. Go-karts were limited to a maximum speed of 25 mph.

Presented by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.’s Theta Alpha STEM Academy in partnership with Fair Park and L.A. Motor Toys, the event celebrated youth achievement in STEM education while promoting mentorship, teamwork, and real-world learning experiences.

 

(Courtesy photo)

The Grand Prix was named in honor of the late Warren G. Lee, Jr., for his contributions to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Theta Alpha Chapter in Dallas. Mr. Lee served as the Grand Basileus from 2006-2010, and 2nd Vice Grand Basileus from 1972-1974. His contributions to STEM were in the areas of mathematics where he was an accountant serving as a tax preparer for local black residents in the inner city of Dallas. He also served the fraternity as the Grand Keeper of Finance from 1992-1998.

Gayelord Gray, Basileus of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Theta Alpha Chapter said STEM education is vital for innovation and career readiness. “The chapter continues to be at the forefront of community service in the greater Dallas Metroplex, sharing the responsibility of leadership for area youth through mentorship and educational programs focused on helping young people achieve high academic, moral, and ethical goals.”

“The STEM Youth Excellence Prix fosters interest in STEM education and creates an inspiring, community-centered event that highlights mentorship, youth empowerment, and collaborative learning opportunities for students,” said Joe Cabrera, STEM liaison for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Theta Alpha Chapter.

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