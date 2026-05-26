Dallas Hoops Has Everyone Talking

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sportswriter

Dallas professional hoops on both the men’s and women’s side have been national hot topics of discussion over the last couple of weeks. But with chivalry being alive and well, ladies first.

I just want the applause to be as loud as the disrespect when it comes to Dallas Wings guard and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd.

The former UConn Husky has yet to crack the starting lineup, and after the first two games of her career, many questioned whether she was worthy of the top selection.

(NDG Composite)

Fudd displayed some nerves and did not look as comfortable as we’re accustomed to seeing in her first two games, but any rookie deserves grace this early in their career—the WNBA is a completely different and more physical game than college.

However, Fudd is coming off her best performance of the season, dropping 24 points while shooting 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range in a 91-76 victory over the New York Liberty.

Fudd’s six three-pointers were the most by any Wings rookie in a single game—a record previously held by 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers.

“I’m in a super incredible and rare situation whereas I’m on a team with some incredible vets. So to me, it doesn’t matter if I’m starting, if I’m coming off the bench, if I’m playing the whole game, if I’m playing just 10 minutes,” Fudd said. “I’m going to earn my time from what I do in practice.”

Wings head coach Jose Fernandez noticed Fudd’s increased production and decided to allow her to open the second half of the game on the floor.

Fudd repaid Fernandez’s confidence by scoring 17 points in the third quarter alone and making winning plays on the defensive end to give the Wings control of the game.

Will Fudd be a full-time starter moving forward?

“We’re headed in that direction,” Fernandez said. “I think it showed with her being on the floor and what she did. She started in the second half.”

The Wings’ next game is Thursday night against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center.

On the Mavericks side of things, the organization announced on May 19 that it mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd had been the head coach in Dallas since June 28, 2021, and had a successful tenure that featured multiple postseason appearances—including a Western Conference finals berth in 2022 and an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.

“As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team,” Mavericks President Masai Ujiri said. “We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention. We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve.”

According to The Athletic’s Christian Clark, five names to watch in the Mavericks’ coaching search are Sean Sweeney, Micah Nori, Jon Scheyer, Tiago Splitter and Dawn Staley.

If Dallas truly wants a bold new direction, hire Staley and let’s get this party started.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.