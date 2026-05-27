Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Partners with The Jed Foundation (JED) to Strengthen Mental Health Support of Members and Community

(Black PR Wire) BALTIMORE, MARYLAND & NEW YORK — Fraternities and sororities shape the college experience for hundreds of thousands of students, and they can have a powerful impact on the emotional well-being of their members and broader campus communities.

Today, Alph Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. announced its new partnership with The JED Foundation to protect mental health and prevent suicide among its members through participation in The JED Greek-Letter Organizations (GLO) programs. The Fraternity is a member of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), also known as the Divine Nine (D9), comprising nine historically Black Greek-Letter Organizations.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 20-24. Among young Black men ages 20-24, the suicide rate increased by 47% between 2018 to 2024, and for the first time in history, the suicide rate among young black men surpassed that of their white peers in 2024.

GLO provides evidence-informed guidance to fraternities and sororities committed to promoting emotional well-being and preventing suicide. JED’s GLO partnerships with fraternities and sororities — including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Alpha Kappa Delta Phi International Sorority, Inc., Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. — and higher education institutions like Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania represent nearly 1.2 million college and lifetime members.

These partnerships aim to:

• assess and strategically plan organizational needs and priorities.

• strengthen substance misuse and hazing prevention training for staff, volunteers, alumni, and members using JED-developed workshops.

• support implementation tools, strategies, and techniques for measurable mental health improvements.

Founded at Cornell University in 1906, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is the first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established by African American men. The fraternity was initially established as a study and support group for minority students. Since its founding, Alpha Phi Alpha has initiated more than 300,000 members across nearly 900 chapters internationally.

“As part of our promise to confront mental health challenges within our Brotherhood, we have partnered with The Jed Foundation to create programs designed specifically for Alpha men,” said Lucien J. Metellus, Jr., general president of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.. “When the opportunity was presented in December, we acted quickly and secured Board approval in January. We are now moving to address these real issues impacting our members. This partnership gives us hope, strength, and a path to support every Brother.”

JED GLO programs build on the JED report, Fraternities and Mental Health: Supporting Emotional Well-Being Among Members and Across Campus, which highlights how fraternities can impact mental health on college campuses. The report provides key recommendations for improving the emotional well-being of fraternity members and other students across campus. While fraternities can positively impact mental health by providing belonging and social connection, fraternity membership can also increase certain risky behaviors such as alcohol misuse and hazing participation, highlighting the need for programming that provides support for building healthy fraternity environments.

“JED recognizes that fraternities and sororities are powerful communities for connection, leadership, and identity development. This makes them essential partners in advancing student mental health and well-being on and off campus,” said Dr. ShirDonna Lawrence, senior manager of JED’s Greek-Letter Organization Programs. “This partnership strengthens Alpha’s enduring mission and advances JED’s work in culturally responsive, community-centered mental health promotion. Together, this collaboration demonstrates how intentional engagement with fraternity and sorority life can drive meaningful impact at both the individual and organizational level.”

To learn more about JED’s Greek-Letter Organizations Programs, email greek@jedfoundation.org or visit JED’s website.