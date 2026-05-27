Carrollton Wins National Communications Awards

The City of Carrollton’s Marketing Services team was honored to win three 2026 Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards for marketing and communications efforts from the National Association of Government Communicators (NAGC).

The Blue Pencil and Gold Screen Awards is a national awards program held each year to recognize superior government communication campaigns/efforts/projects and those who produce them. The work exemplifies the power of clear, creative, and impactful communication that engages the public.

The City of Carrollton garnered a first-place award for Visual Arts – Graphic Package and a second-place award for Visual Arts – Single Graphic for artwork design and campaign materials promoting the City’s annual signature event, the Festival at the Switchyard.

The design pays homage to the historic train-based Festival location and is used to create a consistent style for branding and awareness.

The City also received a third-place award for Reports – Annual Report for its 2024 Popular Annual Financial Report brochure featuring high-quality photographs, summary charts and graphs, innovative artwork, and fun financial facts in an easy-to-read and well-designed format for citizens. Judges loved that the document showcases positive development and infrastructure updates in the City while providing the desired financial transparency from the 2024 budget year in an appealing and accessible format.

“It is an honor to be recognized by a prestigious national organization such as NAGC,” Marketing Director Kelli Lewis said.

“The Marketing Services team works to prioritize communications that increase citizen engagement, awareness, excitement, and investment in our City. I was proud to accept the awards in recognition of the team’s efforts to bring Council’s vision, to be the community that families and businesses want to call home, to reality.”