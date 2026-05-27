City Men Cook Celebrates 25 Years of Food, Entertainment and Community with Celebrity Tasters and Family Fun

City Men Cook proudly announces the return of its signature Father’s Day celebration as the organization marks 25 years of bringing together food, fellowship, entertainment and community impact in North Texas.

Known as “The Largest Sunday Dinner in North Texas,” City Men Cook continues its legacy of uniting community leaders, celebrities, chefs, families and tastemakers for a powerful celebration of culture, service and culinary excellence.

This year’s highly anticipated event will feature celebrity tasters including Dallas District 3 City Council Member Zarin Gracey, acclaimed stage and screen actress Ptosha Storey, and award-winning actress, playwright and Dallas native Regina Taylor.

Guests attending the 25th anniversary celebration can expect:

 

(Maarten-van-den-Heuvel / Unsplash)

• Incredible food from community cooks and celebrity chefs

• Live entertainment and music

• Interactive activities for families and attendees

• Celebrity tastings and special appearances

• Community engagement experiences

• Networking with civic, business and media leaders

• Celebrations honoring culture, legacy and fellowship

“For 25 years, City Men Cook has represented the power of community gathering around the table,” said Terry Allen, founder of City Men Cook and Vice President of Focus Communications. “This event is about food, but it is also about love, mentorship, culture, family and creating moments that connect generations together.”

Allen added that the event continues to serve as a unique platform where entertainment, civic engagement and community empowerment intersect.

“We are honored to have leaders like Council Member Zarin Gracey and talented actresses like Ptosha Storey and Regina Taylor join us as we celebrate 25 years of impact, inspiration and unforgettable memories.”

Throughout its history, City Men Cook has become one of the region’s premier community culinary experiences, attracting thousands of attendees while supporting nonprofit partnerships, mentorship initiatives and community outreach programs.

The event remains a major annual gathering where attendees can enjoy outstanding food, dynamic entertainment and meaningful activities designed to celebrate the spirit and strength of the community.

For sponsorship opportunities, media credentials, vendor participation or additional event information, visit City Men Cook Official Website.

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