Dallas Filmmaker Releases New Film ‘Rags 2 Riches’ on Remy Network & Roku

(EINPresswire.com) — Filmmaker, writer, producer, and actress Alexis Monét Hunt proudly announces her newest film project, Rags 2 Riches — a cinematic parody drama that blends comedy, romance, friendship, chaos, heartbreak, and triumph into a visually rich storytelling experience.

Rag 2 Riches: The Story of Martin & Gina was released May 22, 2026.

Produced under Mone’t Motion Pictures, Rags 2 Riches follows the emotional journey of two individuals navigating love, loyalty, personal growth, and the outside influences threatening to pull them apart. Through moments of turmoil, laughter, friendship, and adversity, the film explores the complexities of relationships and the realities of building something meaningful from nothing.

At its core, the film is a story about transformation — emotionally, spiritually, financially, and relationally. Beginning with two people simply trying to survive life independently, audiences witness their evolution into a powerful unit determined to fight for love, stability, success, and a future they can be proud of.

While the film embraces parody and comedic elements, Alexis Monét Hunt intentionally elevates the storytelling through high-end cinematic visuals, emotionally grounded performances, and striking directorial choices. The film features dynamic camera movement, intentional framing, layered lighting design, intimate close-ups, and cinematic scene composition that transforms the project into a visually immersive experience.

“As a creator, I wanted to build a story that felt honest, entertaining, emotional, and visually unforgettable,” says Alexis Monét Hunt. “I was intentional about transforming every scene through cinematic lighting, camera angles, movement, and composition in a way that elevated the film beyond the surface. I wanted audiences to not only connect with the story, but to truly feel the beauty, chaos, intimacy, and evolution of the characters through the visuals.”

OFFICIAL TRAILER - RAGS 2 RICHES

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The film also highlights the power and influence of friendship — showcasing how community, outside opinions, loyalty, and personal struggles can either strengthen or weaken romantic relationships. Through humor and heartfelt storytelling, Rags 2 Riches captures the reality that love is rarely perfect, but sometimes worth fighting for.

Known for her work both in front of and behind the camera, Alexis Monét Hunt continues building a reputation for creating visually compelling stories centered around authenticity, emotional depth, and culturally grounded narratives.