Don’t Believe The Hype Bowl-a-Thon slated for June 27

Veteran journalist Cheryl Smith is set to host the 2026 edition of her long-running “Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowlathon,” continuing a three-decade tradition of blending fun, celebrity glamour and scholarship fundraising for North Texas youth.

The event, organized by Smith’s Don’t Believe the Hype Foundation, is scheduled for June 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Plano Super Bowl, 2521 K Avenue. The annual bowling event draws local celebrities, elected officials, business leaders, nonprofits and everyday bowlers for friendly competition and fellowship.

Registration options include team packages for six bowlers starting at $600 for nonprofits and $1,000 for general teams, with higher tiers offering VIP access and named scholarships. Individual bowlers and spectators can also participate, alongside vendor opportunities. Proceeds directly support educational initiatives, with sponsors able to present scholarships at related honors events.

 

(Blend Archive / Unsplash)

Past iterations have featured lively atmospheres, family-friendly activities and significant fundraising success even after a brief COVID hiatus. Smith has described the Bowlathon as a cornerstone of her foundation’s mission to empower young people through opportunity rather than hype.

“This year we’re especially proud of scholarship recipient Briana Jones-Gill, a graduate of the Dr. Yvonne A. Ewell Talented and Gifted Magnet School in Dallas,” Smith said in a release. “She won a scholarship in 2024 and this year the Honors Graduate received her degree from Florida A&M University, graduating with several job offers after interning twice at NBC-DFW.

“There are several other success stories as we continue to support Sen. Royce West’s Dr. Emmett J. Conrad Leadership Program and offer the Dr. Betty Shabazz Educational Excellence Scholarships with longtime generous support from Judge Aiesha Redmond, Lyria Howland and others.”

For more information or tickets, visit the event’s Zeffy.com page or call 214-941-0110. Organizers encourage early registration as teams fill quickly for the popular Dallas-area gathering.

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