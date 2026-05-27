Founding Trustee Dr. J. Robert Collins Retires After More Than Four Decades of Service to Collin College

After 41 years of service as a founding member of the Collin College Board of Trustees, Dr. J. Robert “Bob” Collins is retiring.

Dr. Collins’ final event as a trustee was the May commencement ceremony, where he celebrated a deeply personal milestone – being on stage to shake his grandson’s hand after graduating from Collin College.

“We always believed Collin County deserved a college that could grow with the community and provide opportunities for generations of students,” Dr. Collins said. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve this institution alongside such dedicated faculty, staff, administrators, and fellow trustees. Watching my grandson graduate from Collin College during my final commencement ceremony made this moment especially meaningful for my family and for me.”

A resident of Farmersville, Dr. Collins served the college in numerous leadership capacities at Collin College, including chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the Organization, Education, and Policy Committee. Elected to Place 8, he remained one of the longest-serving trustees in Texas community college history.

 

(Collin College)

“It is difficult to imagine Collin College without Dr. Collins’ grand vision, leadership, and unwavering dedication,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “Since its inception, Dr. Collins has helped shape the college into the institution it is today, creating a foundation for student success. His influence can be seen in every campus, every partnership, and in the lives of hundreds of thousands of students whose futures have been transformed through education. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with him for the last 11 years.”

Before entering higher education leadership, Dr. Collins spent more than 30 years with a Fortune 500 defense electronics company, eventually serving as a vice president and officer of the corporation. He later joined Texas A&M University at Commerce (now East Texas A&M) as a faculty member and administrator serving for almost 20 years. His long record of public service also includes serving as a Plano City Council member and mayor pro tem.

Under Dr. Collins’ leadership and guidance, Collin College grew from a handful of classes taught at area high schools to 10 campuses and centers across seven cities, plus the iCollin Virtual Campus. His vision helped expand the college to serve more than 60,000 students annually, develop more than 200 degree and certificate programs aligned with workforce needs, and introduce bachelor’s degrees that provide affordable, high-quality education close to home. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Collins championed affordability, strategic growth, workforce partnerships, and student success. He frequently emphasized the importance of maintaining low tuition rates while expanding educational opportunities throughout the region.

College administration and community leaders recognized Dr. Collins’ service during a communitywide reception on May 26with a joint resolution from the state of Texas presented by Representatives Jeff Leach, Candy Noble, and Keresa Richardson. Dr. Collins was also honored with a congressional proclamation from the office of Congressman Keith Self.

Applying for Place 8

To be eligible for consideration for the Collin College Board of Trustees, a candidate must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old, a qualified voter, and a resident of Collin County for six continuous months and the state of Texas for 12 continuous months prior to the date the appointment is made. The selected candidate must be willing to commit to reside in Collin County for the duration of the appointment and be available to attend monthly meetings. Applications will be accepted immediately.

To be considered or to nominate a candidate, submit a completed Application for Consideration form, résumé, and two letters of recommendation to Deputy Elections Secretary Kristy Horkman by email at khorkman@collin.edu or by mail to Kristy Horkman, Collin College, 3452 Spur 399, McKinney, TX 75069. The application form is available online at www.collin.edu/aboutus/externalrelations/boardelections. Completed applications with cover letters, résumés, and recommendation letters must be received no later than Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Visit www.collin.edu/leadership/board_of_trustees for more information about the Collin College Board of Trustees.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justice Moore on her role in 'The Outsiders' presented by Broadway Dallas

Dallas native and Allen High School graduate, Justice Moore talks to Backstage Chatter about her current National Broadway tour of The Outsiders.

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Moriah Perry Looking Forward to Performing in the The Wiz for Her Hometown Crowd

Dallas native, Moriah Perry talks to Backstage Chatter about her National Broadway Tour debut in the sensational musical, The Wiz. She brings her notable talents to the national stage as part of the Ensemble company of this timeless musical...

Backstage Chatter: Toussaint Jeanlouis on his many roles in the Broadway production, ‘Life of Pi’

Check out our Backstage Chatter conversation with the multi-talented, Toussaint Jeanlouis, where this Houston native discusses his roles as the Cook, Richard Parker, Ensemble cast member, and Fight Captain in the three Tony Awards® and the Olivier Award for Best Play, Life of Pi.