Founding Trustee Dr. J. Robert Collins Retires After More Than Four Decades of Service to Collin College

After 41 years of service as a founding member of the Collin College Board of Trustees, Dr. J. Robert “Bob” Collins is retiring.

Dr. Collins’ final event as a trustee was the May commencement ceremony, where he celebrated a deeply personal milestone – being on stage to shake his grandson’s hand after graduating from Collin College.

“We always believed Collin County deserved a college that could grow with the community and provide opportunities for generations of students,” Dr. Collins said. “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve this institution alongside such dedicated faculty, staff, administrators, and fellow trustees. Watching my grandson graduate from Collin College during my final commencement ceremony made this moment especially meaningful for my family and for me.”

A resident of Farmersville, Dr. Collins served the college in numerous leadership capacities at Collin College, including chair of the Board of Trustees and chair of the Organization, Education, and Policy Committee. Elected to Place 8, he remained one of the longest-serving trustees in Texas community college history.

“It is difficult to imagine Collin College without Dr. Collins’ grand vision, leadership, and unwavering dedication,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “Since its inception, Dr. Collins has helped shape the college into the institution it is today, creating a foundation for student success. His influence can be seen in every campus, every partnership, and in the lives of hundreds of thousands of students whose futures have been transformed through education. I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with him for the last 11 years.”

Before entering higher education leadership, Dr. Collins spent more than 30 years with a Fortune 500 defense electronics company, eventually serving as a vice president and officer of the corporation. He later joined Texas A&M University at Commerce (now East Texas A&M) as a faculty member and administrator serving for almost 20 years. His long record of public service also includes serving as a Plano City Council member and mayor pro tem.

Under Dr. Collins’ leadership and guidance, Collin College grew from a handful of classes taught at area high schools to 10 campuses and centers across seven cities, plus the iCollin Virtual Campus. His vision helped expand the college to serve more than 60,000 students annually, develop more than 200 degree and certificate programs aligned with workforce needs, and introduce bachelor’s degrees that provide affordable, high-quality education close to home. Throughout his tenure, Dr. Collins championed affordability, strategic growth, workforce partnerships, and student success. He frequently emphasized the importance of maintaining low tuition rates while expanding educational opportunities throughout the region.

College administration and community leaders recognized Dr. Collins’ service during a communitywide reception on May 26with a joint resolution from the state of Texas presented by Representatives Jeff Leach, Candy Noble, and Keresa Richardson. Dr. Collins was also honored with a congressional proclamation from the office of Congressman Keith Self.

Applying for Place 8

To be eligible for consideration for the Collin College Board of Trustees, a candidate must be a citizen of the United States, at least 18 years old, a qualified voter, and a resident of Collin County for six continuous months and the state of Texas for 12 continuous months prior to the date the appointment is made. The selected candidate must be willing to commit to reside in Collin County for the duration of the appointment and be available to attend monthly meetings. Applications will be accepted immediately.

To be considered or to nominate a candidate, submit a completed Application for Consideration form, résumé, and two letters of recommendation to Deputy Elections Secretary Kristy Horkman by email at khorkman@collin.edu or by mail to Kristy Horkman, Collin College, 3452 Spur 399, McKinney, TX 75069. The application form is available online at www.collin.edu/aboutus/externalrelations/boardelections. Completed applications with cover letters, résumés, and recommendation letters must be received no later than Friday, June 26 at 5 p.m.

Visit www.collin.edu/leadership/board_of_trustees for more information about the Collin College Board of Trustees.