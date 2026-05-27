Newman Smith High School graduate makes inspiring walk across the stage, receives standing ovation

CARROLLTON – When Diego Martinez’s name was called during the Newman Smith High School commencement ceremony, the crowd united in celebration for a student who has spent his life inspiring everyone around him.

With the support of his longtime teacher, Marcus Meadows, and Newman Smith Principal Isaiah Young, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD graduate stood to his feet and walked across the stage. His steps to receive his high school diploma fulfilled a personal goal he had set just weeks prior.

As Martinez walked, the entire stadium erupted into a roar of applause. Tears streamed down the faces of families, teachers and classmates. To cap off the monumental achievement, Martinez celebrated the milestone with a joyful dance when he reached the end of the stage.

Six years ago, Martinez—who was born with Down syndrome—started experiencing symptoms of muscular dystrophy and began using a wheelchair for mobility. Throughout his journey, his family and educators have cheered him on, supporting his dedication to strengthening his mobility and walking whenever possible.

“Three or four weeks ago, his teacher asked me how I would like him to receive his diploma,” said Maria Martinez, Diego’s mother. “I told him that I wanted to support him in walking across, and he worked very hard to make that happen. As a mom, I am always encouraging him—telling him to keep going and to put his heart into his walking—and his teachers played a huge role in this because they motivated him to reach that goal.”

After helping Martinez to his feet, Principal Young proudly shook his hand as he crossed the stage.

“In education, we get to witness a lot of special moments, but watching Diego walk across that stage is something I will never forget,” Young said. “It was a beautiful, powerful testament to his incredible resilience and strength of character. He set a goal, poured his heart into achieving it and, in doing so, inspired every single person in that arena. Shaking his hand as a graduate was an absolute honor.”

Meadows, who cheered as his longtime student achieved the milestone, reflected on Martinez’s everyday resilience.

“Watching Diego walk across that stage and hearing the reaction from everyone there was one of the most fulfilling moments of my entire career,” Meadows said. “Diego reminds all of us that determination and true joy can take you farther than you realize. I’ve seen the hard days, the moments where every little movement takes so much effort, but no matter what, he still wants to get up out of his chair and move with a smile on his face. The second he’s standing, he’s showing off his muscles, trying to dance or giving you that cheeky smile. He brings so much joy and personality everywhere he goes.”

Martinez is a lifelong CFBISD student, and his mother, Maria Martinez, credits the inclusive and loving environment at Newman Smith High School for her son’s success.

“At Smith, Diego found teachers who give children with special needs the opportunity to simply be themselves,” she said. “And to me, that is something very special.”

Because only a few family members could attend the ceremony, Maria quietly asked the strangers sitting around her to cheer loudly for her son so he would feel supported. She never expected the entire arena to join in.

“When I saw the entire auditorium stand up to applaud him, it became something even more profound—both for me and for him,” she recalled. “For me, his graduation is incredibly special, because I know that with his Down syndrome, it isn’t easy, yet he graduated. This was truly a monumental achievement.”

Known by his teachers and peers as a student with a “truly huge heart,” Martinez frequently asked his mother if he could bring donuts to school to share with his friends and educators. Outside of his schoolwork, he expresses his creativity and work ethic by making piñatas, a hobby his mother says gives him vital motivation for his future.

Though he has walked across the graduation stage, Martinez’s educational journey is not over. He will continue attending specialized programming to learn practical, independent living skills.

For the Martinez family and the CFBISD community, Saturday’s walk was more than just a trip across a stage; it was a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished with love, determination, and a community that believes in every student.