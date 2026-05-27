Second Annual ‘Money, Power & Influence Summit’ Slated for Arlington This Sunday

A Dallas nonprofit focused on economic empowerment is preparing to convene business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals from across North Texas for a daylong summit centered on wealth-building and leadership.

Black Women’s Wall Street, a Dallas-based nonprofit organization, will host its second annual Money, Power & Influence Summit on May 31 at Esports Stadium Arlington. Organizers say the event is designed to address the financial and professional challenges facing entrepreneurs and working professionals in an uncertain economy.

The summit will feature keynote speaker John Hope Bryant, founder and CEO of Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit focused on financial literacy and economic empowerment. Bryant has advised four U.S. presidents on economic policy and financial literacy initiatives. Since its founding in 1992, Operation HOPE says it has served more than 4 million people and helped direct more than $4.5 billion in economic activity into underserved communities.

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Bryant’s latest book, “Capitalism for All,” was released this year. VIP attendees at the summit will receive signed copies and access to a private meet-and-greet following his keynote address.

The event will be hosted by Dallas-Fort Worth media personalities Lady Jade and Dr. Rocky ‘Rock T’ Turner, who will guide attendees through panel discussions and featured conversations focused on money, power and influence.

Sessions will explore topics ranging from artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency to business acquisitions and access to capital.

Among the featured discussions is “Built to Receive,” led by Kadena Tate, which examines how businesses can turn disruption into growth through leadership and organizational structure. Another session, “Ownership, Acquisition & Economic Growth,” featuring Richard Chance, will focus on business acquisition as a pathway to wealth creation.

Entrepreneurs Emmanuel Ibe and Kassia Ibe will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on careers, business and income generation during a panel titled “Thriving in the Age of AI.” JaCoi James Pugh will lead a discussion on cryptocurrency and digital assets, while another panel will focus on inclusive banking, economic mobility and long-term wealth-building strategies.

Organizers say the summit comes at a time when many business owners and professionals are seeking guidance on navigating economic uncertainty, rising costs and shifting workplace dynamics.

Black Women’s Wall Street was founded in 2018 by DFW natives JaCoi James Pugh and LaToya Gooden. The organization’s mission is to advance the economic empowerment of Black women through business education, financial literacy and entrepreneurship training.

According to the organization, Black women remain one of the fastest-growing groups of entrepreneurs in the country, while continuing to face significant economic barriers in business and the workforce.

Tickets for the summit range from $100 community access passes to $325 VIP packages. General admission tickets include access to keynote sessions, breakout discussions and networking opportunities.