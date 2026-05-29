SPCA Pet of the Week – Jug Jug

There’s something about Jug Jug that quietly reaches into your heart the moment you meet him. Maybe it’s the gentle smile that never seems to leave his face. Maybe it’s his soulful eyes, full of kindness and trust. Or maybe it’s the soft gray sprinkled across his muzzle.

Jug Jug is the kind of companion people spend a lifetime hoping to find. At 9 years old, this handsome boy has left the puppy chaos behind and mastered the art of simply being there for you. He doesn’t need constant excitement or endless adventures to be happy. All Jug Jug wants is a quiet place to rest, a gentle hand to pet him, and someone he can love with his whole heart.

With his beautiful, shiny brown coat and calm, easygoing personality, Jug Jug brings peace wherever he goes. He’s happiest curled up nearby while you watch television, slowly strolling beside you on a leash walk, or resting his head close enough to remind you that you’re never alone. Jug Jug’s manners are wonderful, his spirit is soft, and his love feels steady and unconditional.

Right now, Jug Jug needs a Foster or Foster-to-Adopt home where he can heal and rest while undergoing heartworm treatment and waiting for a dental procedure. Because of his treatment, he must stay calm and take life slowly — leash walks only, lots of couch time, and plenty of relaxation. In return, he’ll give you the kind of companionship that changes a home completely. The quiet kind. The healing kind.

Jug Jug (SPCA of Texas)

He’ll also need periodic visits back to the SPCA of Texas for medical care, but through it all, Jug Jug remains gentle, trusting, and grateful for every bit of kindness shown to him. Fostering with the SPCA of Texas is FREE—all you bring is the love! We provide all the food, bedding, toys, bowls, etc. that you and Jug Jug will need.

Jug Jug is an SPCA of Texas Senior Sweetheart—a pet who is age 6 or older—so his adoption fee will be FREE!

Some dogs enter your life in a whirlwind. Jug Jug arrives softly, settles beside you, and somehow makes your heart feel fuller than it did before. He’s waiting for someone to see past the gray muzzle and recognize the incredible love still shining inside him.

Come meet Jug Jug at the SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week between Noon and 6 p.m. Jug Jug has been neutered, microchipped, and is up to date on his vaccines. Find more adoptable pets at https://spca.org.

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