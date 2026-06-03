Dallas’ ‘Next Great Park Jewel’ Unlocked With $16.1M Award

The Dallas City Council today greenlit a $16.1 million construction award for phase III of the Trinity Forest Spine Trail. This historic milestone fully funds the marquee phase of the 50-mile trail network, activates the 110-acre Parkdale Lake and unlocks long-awaited public access to a hidden oasis in Southeast Dallas — marking a triumphant breakthrough for the most technically complex pedestrian infrastructure project in North Texas.

The award brings The Loop Dallas’ total capital deployment to $86,529,302.37 across the city over the past seven years. Abundant, world-class greenspace is finally within reach for neighbors north, south, east and west. Dallas . . .Connected.

Phase III extends the trail toward Parkdale Lake from two directions, closing the gap between the Lawnview DART Station and the existing Trinity Forest Spine Trail at Samuell Boulevard. Crews will build trail segments running south from Samuell and north from Lawnview, ultimately connecting to a future bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad line at the north end of Parkdale Lake.

This segment caps seven years of intense planning, inter-agency coordination and land acquisition. The Loop Dallas, on behalf of the City of Dallas, secured all right-of-way to accomplish today’s milestone and complete the trail system.

“Years of persistence, partnership and creative problem-solving brought us to this milestone,” said Jeff Ellerman, Chairman of The Loop Dallas. “Phase III was our most complicated segment to advance. Now, with funding and right-of-way fully secured, we have a clear path to finish the Trinity Forest Spine Trail. This creates a continuous connection from White Rock Lake through Southeast Dallas to the Trinity River Audubon Center, allowing us to fully connect Dallas to Dallas.”

“Our public-private partnership model was built precisely to solve infrastructure challenges of this magnitude,” said Philip Haigh, Executive Director of The Loop Dallas. “Securing the donation of the 110-acre Parkdale Lake was an unprecedented feat of civic leadership that began in 2019 when we partnered with Park and Recreation Department Director Willis Winters to approach Oncor. As the largest parkland dedication in Dallas since 1937, the joint effort was the vital key to completing the Trinity Forest Spine Trail. By coordinating with municipal and corporate leaders at Oncor, the acquisition of the former industrial utility site will unlock this entire trail segment. This award officially moves us from a long-term vision to immediate delivery, transforming once-disconnected infrastructure into a unified network”

Oncor donated the 110-acre Parkdale Lake property to the City of Dallas — a critical acquisition that unlocked the entire trail alignment. The pristine natural area will serve as a future public park and a vital connection hub for neighborhoods that historically lacked safe pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

”The opening of Parkdale Lake and the expansion of the trail system mark a major milestone for Southeast Dallas and our entire park system,” said John Jenkins, Director of Dallas Park and Recreation. “Phase III strengthens connectivity between neighborhoods, nature, recreation, and transit, helping transform Parkdale Lake into a premier public destination for families and residents across Dallas.”

Despite its massive footprint and stunning natural beauty, Parkdale Lake remains a hidden secret because the public could never safely access it. The Trinity Forest Spine Trail changes everything—opening one of Dallas’ most remarkable natural spaces and linking it directly to surrounding neighborhoods and the broader loop network.

“This project delivers long-overdue investment and connectivity to Southeast Dallas,” said Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua. “The Trinity Forest Spine Trail and Parkdale Lake help close longstanding connectivity gaps by expanding access to nature, transportation, and economic opportunity for neighborhoods that have too often been left disconnected.”

As the longest continuous stretch of the entire 50-mile network, the Trinity Forest Spine Trail creates a crucial nine-mile north-south corridor connecting White Rock Lake directly to the Trinity River Audubon Center.

The Trinity Forest Spine Trail gives residents safe walking and biking access through natural landscapes while connecting neighborhoods that historically lacked trails and green space.

For Southeast Dallas residents, the trail finally delivers safe, direct connections to parks and public transit.

“This investment drives equity and access,” said Dallas County Commissioner Dr. Theresa Daniel. “For decades, these neighborhoods lacked safe pedestrian and bike connections. The Trinity Forest Spine Trail and Parkdale Lake open new doors for recreation, mobility and community connection for generations to come.”

Tucked along White Rock Creek, Parkdale Lake originally served as a 1953 water storage reservoir for the Parkdale Steam Electric Station. Following the plant’s decommissioning, the site evolved into a premier opportunity for parkland development and progressive floodplain management.