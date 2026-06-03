Kaleidoscope Park Announces Expansion, Advancing Next Phase of Frisco’s Premier Mixed-Use District

FRISCO – The Kaleidoscope Park Foundation announced a major milestone in the continued growth of Kaleidoscope Park, with plans underway for a significant park expansion as part of the next phase of development within the Hall Park district.

In partnership with the City of Frisco, HALL Group, and the Frisco Community Development Corporation, Kaleidoscope Park will undergo a $14 million expansion, adding approximately 1.4 acres to the existing public green space. Construction is expected to begin within the next month, with completion anticipated in 2028. The expansion will introduce a range of new features designed to enhance the park’s role as a vibrant community gathering place.

Planned improvements include additional landscaped areas, an expanded Performance Lawn, a new water feature, and a large outdoor video screen with a performance stage – creating new opportunities for free, high-quality programming and community events.

 

(Courtesy Image)

Since opening, Kaleidoscope Park has quickly become a premier destination for residents, visitors, and businesses across North Texas, offering accessible arts, culture, and wellness experiences in a welcome outdoor setting. This next phase of investment will allow the Park to grow alongside the surrounding district and meet increasing demand for engaging public spaces.

Shawn Jackson, Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, added, “The response to Kaleidoscope Park has truly exceeded expectations, and this next phase allows us to expand our programming in meaningful ways. We are excited to build on what we’ve started, creating even more opportunities for families, businesses, and visitors to gather, celebrate, and experience something special. This expansion is about more than growth. It is about creating lasting memories for years and generations to come.”

Craig Hall, Founder and CEO of Hall Group, said, “…The expansion of Kaleidoscope Park is integral to this growth. Access to vibrant green space, programming, and outdoor gathering areas during the workday isn’t a secondary amenity, its core to the offering.”

The Park expansion coincides with additional development in the surrounding Hall Park district, including new office and mixed-use projects that will further activate the area and enhance the overall visitor experience. Together, these efforts reflect a shared vision of creating a walkable, amenity-rich destination that integrates green space, culture, and community.

For more information on Kaleidoscope Park, visit https://kaleidoscopepark.org. For more information on Hall Park, visit https://hallpark.com.

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