By Cora Jackson-Fossett

Los Angeles Sentinel

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson – the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” – suffered a stroke and after a day in intensive medical care has succombed to the illness. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated,” added the representative.

An acclaimed American R&B vocalist and songwriter, Peabo Bryson built a successful career through both solo releases and notable collaborations. Early in his journey, he worked alongside Luther Vandross and Cissy Houston on his debut album, Peabo (1976). After joining Capitol Records, he released Reaching for the Sky and Crosswinds in 1978, both of which earned Gold certification.

Bryson continued to expand his audience through collaborative albums, including We’re the Best of Friends with Natalie Cole in 1979 and Born to Love with Roberta Flack in 1983. The latter featured the popular duet “Tonight, I Celebrate My Love,” which became one of his signature recordings.

In 1984, Bryson signed with Elektra Records and achieved major success with “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” a chart-topping adult contemporary hit. Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, he released several highly successful R&B albums, including Can You Stop the Rain (1991), which reached No. 1 on the Billboard R&B Albums chart.

Bryson also gained international recognition through his contributions to Disney film soundtracks. His duet with Celine Dion, “Beauty and the Beast,” and his collaboration with Regina Belle, “A Whole New World,” became widely celebrated, with the latter reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the course of his career, Bryson earned multiple industry honors, including two Grammy Awards, solidifying his reputation as one of R&B’s most respected performers.

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated on June 2 to include the most recent information.)