Runoff Election Set for Single-Member District Place 3 in Irving

On May 2, Irving residents elected Council Member Mark Cronenwett to single-member district Place 5, Council Member Fahad Ahmed to single-member district Place 6 and Al Zapanta to office of the Mayor.

A runoff election is required since none of the candidates that ran in single-member district Place 3 garnered a majority of votes as required by the City Charter.

The runoff election for Single-Member Place 3 will include candidates Abdul Khabeer and Kejal Patel.

Early voting will take place June 1-5 (Monday-Friday) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 6 (Saturday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 7 (Sunday) from noon to 6 p.m., and June 8-9 (Monday and Tuesday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations in Irving include: Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.); Irving City Hall (825 West Irving Blvd.); and Valley Ranch Branch Library (401 Cimarron Trail).

Election Day is Saturday, June 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election Day vote centers in Irving can be found at DallasCountyVotes.org and are subject to change.

Residents of Dallas County may vote at any Dallas County Vote Center during Early Voting and on Election Day. The entire list is available at DallasCountyVotes.org.

A district map, candidate information and Election Day voting locations are at IrvingTX.gov/Elections. For more information, call the City Secretary’s Office at (972) 721-2493.

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