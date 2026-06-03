SPCA Pet of the Week – Carley

Meet Carley, a two-and-a-half year old Mixed Breed dog looking for a forever home with the SPCA of Texas.
She’s got a beautiful blonde coat and weighs in at 60 pounds. She’s available at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas. It’s open seven days a week from Noon to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary to meet her.
Carley is the kind of dog who makes every day better. She loves people, enjoys a good walk, and is always ready for whatever’s on the game schedule: whether that’s playing with toys in the backyard, soaking up the sun, or curling up after a long day
Carley (SPCA of Texas)

She’s a sweet, happy girl who loves people and brings a little sunshine wherever she goes. She enjoys attention, gentle play, and being close to her humans, whether you’re out having fun or settling in for a cozy break. she’s ready to share her joyful heart with a family of her own.

Borrow a Buddy Facts : “Carley did great in our home and with our kids ages 12 and 15. She loves to give kisses and be the little spoon at bedtime. She loves to walk and does well on the leash. She coexisted well with our dog that was slightly larger than her. She’s a total sweetheart that is looking to make her human happy and receive tons of belly rubs. Shes happy playing with toys and balls in a backyard and sunbathing”

Find Carley and more adoptable pets at https://spca.org.

 

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