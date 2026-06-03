St. Luke Community UMC Troop 914 Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Youth Leadership and Scholarships

Community leaders, golfers, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters gathered recently at Cedar Crest Golf Course for the annual St. Luke Community UMC United Methodist Men (UMM) Golf Tournament benefiting Scouting America Troop 914.

The tournament supports youth leadership development, educational opportunities, and scholarship initiatives while continuing the troop’s legacy of producing Eagle Scouts and future community leaders. Troop 914 has proudly helped develop 61 Eagle Scouts since its founding and remains committed to preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices through the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

“Mission accomplished! Troop 914’s golf tournament has concluded. Thanks to our amazing players, volunteers and sponsors, we raised vital funds for Scouting America Troop 914. We will be back at Cedar Crest next year, same time, continuing our commitment to developing young leaders and strengthening our community,” said Brenda Williams, tournament organizer.

Tournament Chairman Cletus Judge praised the collective effort of the sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and community partners who helped make the event a success.

“This tournament is about much more than golf. It is about investing in young people, building character, creating opportunities, and ensuring that the next generation of leaders has the support and resources they need to succeed. We are grateful to everyone who stood with Troop 914 and helped make a difference,” said Cletus Judge, Chairman of the 2026 Troop 914 Golf Tournament.

Scouting America Troop 914, supported by St. Luke Community UMC and the United Methodist Men, has been serving Dallas-area youth since 1996. Through leadership development, service, mentoring, and outdoor experiences, the troop continues its mission of preparing young people to make ethical and moral choices while building the leaders of tomorrow. Troop 914 has produced 61 Eagle Scouts and continues to positively impact youth and families throughout North Texas.