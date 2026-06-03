The NBA Final: Who Will Walk Away with the Trophy?

By Jamal Baker

NDG Sportswriter

The stage is set for the 2026 NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will battle for the coveted Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Spurs are led by Victor Wembanyama and will look to win the franchise’s sixth championship, while Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are riding an 11-game postseason winning streak en route to their first Finals appearance since 1999.

This series will be the epitome of the rest versus rust debate.

“Fatigue could be huge,” a Western Conference executive said. “I do wonder if San Antonio has maxed out its effort to get here and could run out of gas. But I just can’t underestimate [Wembanyama’s] ability to dig into his reserves and summon something when needed.”

The Knicks have played just four games since May 11 after completing the series sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 25. On the flip side, the Spurs are coming off a grueling seven-game series against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder that concluded on May 30.

Although New York is well-rested, I believe San Antonio is better positioned to start the series in a much smoother rhythm and flow on both ends of the floor.

With home court advantage in their favor, I have the Spurs jumping out to a 2-0 series lead on their home floor before going back to Madison Square Garden for Game 3.

Wembanyama will continue to be a defensive nightmare for the opposing offense and completely neutralize All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ offensive repertoire while disrupting New York’s offense as a whole.

The Spurs also have several perimeter defenders like Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Devin Vassell to throw at Brunson and keep him off balance.

In front of a fired-up New York crowd, the Knicks will successfully defend their home floor in Games 3 and 4 to even the series 2-2 before returning to the Lone Star State.

“I’m not sure anyone could be ready for what Game 3 is going to be like at Madison Square Garden,” an East scout said. “That atmosphere will be special.”

In what will be a best of three series heading into Game 5 at Frost Bank Center, I predict De’Aaron Fox will be special and one of the main reasons the Spurs will win Game 5. His veteran leadership and closing ability will be on full display and give San Antonio the edge.

Game 6 back in New York will be a classic. New York is not going to go away easy and will push the game to overtime, but Wembanyama will have a legacy game where he leads the San Antonio Spurs to victory.

As memorable as New York’s postseason journey has been, San Antonio’s combination of defensive prowess and offensive firepower will be too much for the Knicks to handle.

The scariest part about the Spurs winning the championship this season is that their young core is nowhere close to the prime of their careers—setting them up to compete for championships in many years to come.