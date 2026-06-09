Cowboys Defense Turning Heads During OTA Practices

By Jamal Baker
NDG Sports Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their second and final week of OTAs before mandatory minicamps begin on June 16.

A key takeaway from the early stages of the offseason program has been the excitement around new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and his elaborate defensive system.

“It’s been annoying to prepare against, but obviously to see them in practice every day, it’s kind of unique,” All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said of Parker’s defense. “Just seeing different guys communicate, to being able to understand and take what they learn from the meeting room and being able to easily translate it on the field. It’s good to go against, it’s very tricky, but as for our offense, we’ve just got to play faster and get to our spots.”

(DWG Studio)

Parker will arguably have a top-five defensive tackle duo in Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark to build around—after all, defense starts in the trenches.

Williams and Clark only played seven games together in 2025 and will now have an entire offseason to strengthen their chemistry.

“Just having [Clark] in the room, I’ve benefitted tremendously from it,” Williams said. “Just having a leader like he is, a player that he is, a guy who holds everybody accountable and a guy who does everything right on the field and off the field. He’s a dominant player; he’s been a dominant player for years. I’ve been studying him for years.”

“Just holding each other accountable to be the best we can be. We’re both still learning, both still growing, and both want to be All-Pros and defensive player of the year candidates. So we keep pushing each other, keep holding each other accountable, and just keep trusting our coaches and the coaching staff to turn this thing around, especially on defense.”

With Parker’s successful track record of developing defensive backs, there is optimism that the secondary will take a step forward this season. The additions of Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Cobie Durant and rookies Caleb Downs and Devin Moore are exactly the type of moves that can change the outlook of a defensive back room.

Second-year defensive back Shavon Revel Jr. is participating in his first NFL offseason program and is no longer sporting the knee brace he played with during his rookie season due to a torn ACL he suffered in September of 2024.

“He has a hell of a story,” Parker said. “Football means a lot to him, and he wants to work hard at it, so I think that’s where it starts. He has that built in his mind. Physically, his traits, the height, the speed, the power, he has all of that. So now it’s about just working form the neck up in terms of how the position needs to be played.”

After a dreadful season on the defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have positioned themselves for much different results this upcoming season. Here’s to hoping the defense can become a force to be reckoned with under Parker’s tutelage.

 

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