(Black PR Wire) MIAMI — The Health Foundation of South Florida is proud to announce Black Health Summit 2026, a free gathering bringing together community leaders, healthcare professionals, policymakers, educators and advocates to advance health equity and improve well-being across South Florida’s Black communities. The Summit will take place on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida* and attendees can register here.

Now in its fifth year, the Health Foundation of South Florida’s signature annual convening continues to build on years of community dialogue, partnership and action focused on addressing the most pressing issues affecting Black communities across the region.

What began as a regional gathering has evolved into a catalyst for systemic change that elevates community-informed solutions, strengthens cross-sector partnerships, and advances progress on the health challenges impacting Black communities across South Florida. Through its Black Health Summit In Action, the Health Foundation has supported community-driven efforts addressing maternal and infant health, Black men’s health, health and housing, and community safety, while amplifying the voices of those most directly impacted.

The 2026 Summit is expected to welcome more than 300 participants across healthcare, public health, community organizations, philanthropy, policy, education, and business for a day of learning and collaboration focused on improving health equity and strengthening trust across South Florida communities.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD, President of the National Medical Association. A nationally recognized physician, forensic pathologist, leader, and advocate, Dr. Mitchell will discuss national and local factors shaping Black health today, with a focus on rebuilding trust in healthcare systems, improving access to culturally relevant health information and supporting the next generation of healthcare leaders and advocates.

“The Black Health Summit is more than an event, it is a powerful call to action,” said Loreen Chant, President & CEO of the Health Foundation of South Florida. “Each year, we deepen our commitment to the communities we serve, and we are proud to bring together the voices, expertise, and energy needed to drive real, lasting change in South Florida.”

Summit Program Highlights

The Summit will feature a keynote address and four sessions, each exploring a distinct dimension of Black health equity in South Florida:

• From TikTok to Trust: How Social Media is Shaping Black Health — Moderated by Calvin Hughes, Emmy Award-Winning Anchor at WPLG Local 10 Miami. The panel will explore how social media and digital storytelling are reshaping health communication, expanding access to information and helping rebuild trust between healthcare systems and Black communities.

• Informed and Engaged: Reimagining the Future of Healthcare — A fireside chat where panelists will discuss the importance of patient engagement, community partnership, and building healthcare systems that foster trust, transparency and better long-term outcomes.

• Lessons from the Field: Advancing Black Health Equity in South Florida — Moderated by Janisse Schoepp, PhD., MPH, Chief Strategy Officer at the Health Foundation of South Florida, this session spotlights the ongoing impact of the Health Foundation’s Black Health Summit in Action and the community partnerships driving change across South Florida.

• Beyond the Clinic: Sport, Mentoring, Music, and Economic Empowerment as a Black Youth Health Strategy — Moderated by Matthew Anderson, Executive Director of Mosaic Miami. The conversation will explore how sports, music, mentoring and economic opportunity can support youth well-being and create healthier outcomes for Black children and adolescents.

Attendance is free, but guests must register in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-health-summit-2026-tickets-1979229538830.