EmpowerED Outreach Announces Free Juneteenth Freedom Fest at Robert Smith Family Park in Fate

After more than a year of planning and seeking approval, EmpowerED Outreach is proud to announce that Juneteenth Freedom Fest has officially been approved by the City of Fate and will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST at Robert Smith Family Park in Fate, Texas.

The event is free and open to the public. Families, residents, local businesses, community partners, and supporters are invited to come together for a meaningful celebration honoring freedom, culture, history, unity, and community connection.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest is designed to be a family-friendly celebration that creates space for education, reflection, joy, and togetherness. The event will highlight the importance of remembering history while also bringing the Rockwall community together in a positive and welcoming environment.

“Juneteenth is more than a date on the calendar. It is a reminder of freedom, resilience, and the importance of community,” said a representative of EmpowerED Outreach. “After working to get this event approved since last year, we are grateful for the opportunity to bring this celebration to Rockwall and create something meaningful for families and residents.”

 

(Vitalii Abakumov / Unsplash)

The event will include opportunities for community engagement, family activities, local participation, and cultural celebration. Organizers are currently seeking sponsors, volunteers, and community partners to help make the event a success.

Some remaining sponsorship are still needed to support event-related expenses, including supplies, setup needs, outreach, activities, and other festival costs. Local businesses, churches, civic groups, and individuals are encouraged to contribute through sponsorships or in-kind donations.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, and in-kind donations are also welcome.

Community members who would like to attend are encouraged to register in advance through Eventbrite.

For more information about Juneteenth Freedom Fest, sponsorship opportunities, participation, or volunteer opportunities, contact EmpowerED Outreach at 430-444-2831 or empowermentproject24@gmail.com.

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