Monday’s Here But Sunday’s A-Coming

Dr. James L. Snyder

For many years, even before I became a pastor, Sunday was always a very special day. I lived in a rural community in Pennsylvania where they had what they called the “Blue Laws.” No business was open on a Sunday, but churches were full.

In those days, Sunday was focused on church, gathering as a congregation, and worshiping the Lord.

Then came Monday.

Monday is the beginning of a new week. That means I need to get everything in order and get ready to do what needs to be done for the week.

Recently, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came to my office on Monday and said, “Are you ready for the week?” Then she walked away laughing, knowing that Monday was my most difficult day of the rest of the week.

After the best day of the week comes this day, which is very difficult for me.

I looked at my calendar and couldn’t believe I had so much work, which made me realize how Mondays can leave me feeling overwhelmed and questioning the simplicity of my retirement.

For me, Monday is hard to get started. After a wonderful weekend, I now have to get back in the saddle again and get into my routine. I guess as you get older, it’s hard to get back in your routine after taking a day or two off.

As I was pouring coffee into my cup, she said, “Well, at least you got something done today,” Then burst into laughter, making me realize even my coffee breaks are a comedy show, at least for her.

I slowly walked back to my office and got seated behind my desk. As I took a sip of coffee, I thought of all the stuff I needed to do this week. Why is it that on Monday, you have to start the week all over again?

A thought jingled in my mind at this time. What if I don’t do anything today? After all, I am retired, so I do have charge of my time.

I leaned back in my chair and thought about what I could do today if I weren’t working in my office. For the life of me, I couldn’t think of anything to do. Looking at my desk, I saw everything I needed to do this week.

Even if I take Monday off, I still have to do the work that is needed for the week. That means my Tuesday is crammed with catch-up work. The only catch-up I like is on my hamburger.

I took a deep sigh, leaned back in my chair, and said to myself, “Self, you gotta get to work and Get’er done.”

I can’t remember the time I really listened to myself. I’m not sure today is going to be that time.

After some deep thought, I decided to get started. I looked through my desk to make sure I had a list of everything I needed to do this week. As I piled that list on the desk, I was amazed at all the work I had to do.

Looking at it, I couldn’t help but think of how much work I was doing during the week.

Just as I was putting it all together, The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage came to the office. She said, “You do know that you have a doctor’s appointment on Thursday.”

Of course, I didn’t, and that changed everything I was working on today. All those doctor appointments eat up a lot of my week. I personally don’t like going to the dermatologist because they always get under my skin.

Now I needed to reshuffle my week to fit in my doctor’s visit, proving that Monday’s chaos is as unpredictable as a sitcom plot twist.

Before The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage left, I asked an important question, “I don’t have any more doctors appointments this week do I?” She replied in the negative, which was a great relief to me.

Throughout the years, I have learned that my Monday determines my schedule for the entire week. If I screw up on Monday, I’m going to have a bad week for sure. And I know that from personal experience.

If I get Monday’s work done today, the rest of the week will be more doable. The harder I work on Monday, the easier the rest of the week will be. If I slack on Monday, I’ll have a terrible week ahead of me.

As much as I enjoy Sunday, I don’t enjoy Monday. But I do know that my Monday will prepare me for the Sunday that’s ahead. I’ll get to work, no matter how long it takes, and finish Monday as best I can.

Nothing is more satisfying than finishing the week on a positive note. That’s my goal, and I’m getting close.

Thinking on this, I was reminded of what the Apostle Paul said. “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Ephesians 5:15-16).

I must confess that I often procrastinate. Every time I do, it costs me and makes me look like a fool. Paul encourages us to “redeem the time.”

Solomon understood this when he wrote, “To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven” (Ecclesiastes 3:1).

This is my challenge every Monday as I start a new week.

Dr. James L. Snyder lives in Ocala, FL with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Telephone 1-352-216-3025, e-mail jamessnyder51@gmail.com, website https://www.jamessnyderministries.com.