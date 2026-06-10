National Baptist Convention Brings Congress to Birmingham, Alabama

LOUISVILLE, KY – The National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. (NBCA), a fellowship of historically African American Baptist churches representing more than 3.5 million members, will convene its Congress of Christian Education & Discipleship, EMERGE, and the Hattie Wade Academy of Music & Worship Arts June 29 – July 2, 2026, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in Birmingham, Alabama.

This multi-generational experience will bring together pastors, church leaders, adults, children, youth, young adults, musicians, and worship leaders from across the country for four days of biblical instruction, worship, leadership development, fellowship, and spiritual growth.

Congress for Adults

The Congress of Christian Education & Discipleship serves as NBCA’s premier educational and discipleship gathering for adults, offering a variety of classes, assemblies, worship services, and leadership development opportunities designed to strengthen churches and equip believers for effective ministry.

EMERGE for Children, Youth & Young Adults

EMERGE invests in the next generation of Christian leaders and provides a dynamic and engaging experience for children, youth, and young adults. Participants will enjoy worship experiences, Bible activities, competitions, workshops, social events, meaningful conversations and age-specific learning opportunities.

Hattie Wade Academy

The Hattie Wade Academy of Music & Worship Arts cultivates excellence in music and worship arts by providing specialized training for musicians, worship leaders, singers, and music ministry participants. Throughout the week, attendees will participate in rehearsals, instructional sessions, and worship arts training designed to strengthen worship ministry, musical leadership, and service through the arts.

Preaching throughout the Congress General Assemblies will be respected pastor and preacher Rev. Clifford L. Mayes, Pastor of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church in Florissant, Missouri. Known for his biblical insight and dynamic preaching, Rev. Mayes has been used by God to inspire and strengthen believers across the country. Additionally, Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, Jr., President of NBCA from Lake Charles, Louisiana will also address the Convention throughout the week on important Convention business.

One of the highlights of the week will be the Hattie Wade Academy Closing Concert on Wednesday evening, July 1, featuring nationally recognized gospel recording artist Sis. Kathy Taylor. This free concert is open to the public and will showcase the singing gifts of academy participants and celebrate the rich legacy of music and worship within the church.

“Congress, EMERGE, and the Hattie Wade Academy represents our commitment to equipping believers of every age for effective Christian living, leadership, and service,” said Dr. Samuel C. Tolbert, Jr., President of the National Baptist Convention of America International, Inc. “As we gather in Birmingham, we look forward to a week of learning, worship, fellowship, and spiritual renewal. Our prayer is that every participant returns home inspired and equipped to advance the Gospel and make an even greater impact in their congregations, communities, and beyond.”

For more information, please visit www.nbcainc.com or call 1-800-543-4019.