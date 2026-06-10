(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES: SmileyAudioMedia, Inc. announced today that “Tavis Smiley,” the nationally syndicated radio talk show, ranked #14 (the highest-rated talk show hosted by an African American) on the “2026 TALKERS Heavy Hundred.” TALKERS (commonly referred to as “TALKERS magazine”) is America’s leading trade publication for the talk media industry.

Last year, “Tavis Smiley” ranked #16. Since then, the show has expanded its national syndication onto almost 50 radio stations across the United States, including the country’s three largest radio markets.

“I’m honored to rank among the top 15 talk show hosts nationally and to be first among Black talk show hosts, according to TALKERS magazine, the talk radio industry’s bible,” said Tavis Smiley, owner of SmileyAudioMedia, Inc., and talk show host at his flagship Los Angeles radio station, KBLA Talk 1580.

“Our nationally syndicated show’s unapologetically progressive, insightful conversations with thought leaders, opinion makers, celebrities, authors, and artists, plus socially conscious commentary that challenges listeners to re-examine their assumptions, fill a large need among radio listeners.”