Juneteenth history and DFW celebrations

According to Juneteenth.com, this is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Note that this was two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, which was official January 1, 1863.

Later attempts to explain this delay have yielded several versions. Often told is the story of a messenger murdered on his way to Texas with the news of freedom. Another theory is the slave owners were trying to maintain the labor force on the plantations, some speculate the federal troops actually waited for the slave owners to reap the benefits of one last cotton harvest before going to Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

Throughout the metroplex several events are planned in celebration of Juneteenth this weekend. Please visit www.NorthDallasGazette.com for more listings. In fact, if you know of any events not listed, please post a comment.

We remember and celebrate Juneteenth, June 19th for freedom and much more. Here are some events to enjoy for Juneteenth and fun for the whole family.

June 15 – 16

Juneteenth Jazz Jam starring Martha Burks at the Clarence Muse Café Theatre in the Dallas Convention Center at 9 p.m.; Tickets $15; Info: (214) 743-2400

June 16

Juneteenth in the Park “A Community Celebration of Freedom” at Old Settler’s Park, 1201 E. Louisiana in McKinney at 5:30 p.m.; This event will include fun and activities for the kids and include a cookout and more family fun. Info: 972-542-5014

Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration at Desoto Town Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run in Desoto at 5 p.m.; Music, games, car show, hair expo; Info: 972.230.9651

Juneteenth Celebration at Church in the City (CITC), 6005 Dalrock Rd. in Rowlett at 10 a.m.; Info: (972) 530 8323

Juneteenth Celebration at the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center, 3925 Jackson St. in Irving at 5 p.m.; Free and fun for the whole family and also explore the community’s history; Info: 972-721-2501

Juneteenth Cultural Festival at Dallas Historical Fair Park in the Fair Park Bandshell on the Cotton Bowl Plaza at 10 a.m.; there will be artist performance, leaders, food, music and more; All day fun; tickets starting at $5/$10; Info: (828) 552-0431

June 16 – 17

Emancipation Day Art Showcase at Pan African Connection, 828 4th Ave at 12 noon; shopping, fashion, dance and more! Info: (682) 738-6489

June 18

Juneteenth Celebration at Carrollton Black Cemetery, 1615 W. Belt Line Road in Carrollton at 9 a.m.; Attendants will help clean the cemetery following which a Juneteenth Reflection Program will commence and lunch will be provided; cleaning materials can be brought from home as well as a lawn chair for sitting. Info: 972-242-0933

June 19

Juneteenth Event at MLK Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd at noon; event is free and will feature games, food, and entertainment; Info: http://www.mlkcelebrationdallas.org/

June 23

Urban League Guild Juneteenth Swing Out at SPJST Hall, 3100 Pleasant Valley in Arlington at 7:30 p.m.; There will be dance and excitement in this swing competition; Tickets $15; Info: 214.662.5407