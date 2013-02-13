DeDe McGuire signs 2 year deal with K104 and renames show to DeDe in the Morning

DALLAS – Approaching the two-year anniversary of her show, DeDe McGuire has signed a new deal cementing her place in the top spot as host of KKDA K104 FM Morning Show, now named DeDe in the Morning.

“I’m trying to be the hardest working woman in radio,” says McGuire, “I’m ready to take the thrown as the new king of mornings.”

Officially joining the morning show team at K104 in 2009, McGuire played the co-host role to two other personalities before claiming the head position becoming DeDe in the Morning. Now as host of the morning show weekdays on K104, Lady Jade and comedian Michael Shawn, who recently joined the team, join McGuire.

Hosting a major-market morning show five days a week, while also co-hosting a nationally syndicated afternoon radio show is almost unthinkable, unless you happen to be DeDe McGuire. With a workday lasting from pre-dawn to beyond sunset, McGuire is fueled by a midday lunch break and the passion that propelled her from small-town radio to legendary stations in San Antonio, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

Fans can listen to the show on the airwaves at KKDA K104 FM or also listen online at K104FM.com.