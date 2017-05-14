Mother’s Day Card

By Dr. Candice Bledsoe, NDG Special Contributor

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mama.”

The dove weeps for your children’s souls that were taken too quickly from the

nurturing arms of Mama.

Singing Negro spirituals in open casket funerals, the wind of disbelief continues to kiss your cheek like a mosquito sucking blood from the skin.

You know it’s there, but you’re too tired to swat at it.

Numb. Outraged. Dazed. Silent.

Your memory is filled with soloists singing Precious Lord, O’ Mary Don’t You Weep, and The Lord’s Prayer.

Visions of crowded churches with open caskets of Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown, Jordan Edwards, Emmitt Till, and other nameless black boys who have died in America’s dream.

What do you say to a mother who’s lost her child to police brutality?

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.”

She will never hear those four words again from her child.

With an aching soul, you muster up the words to share with the family.

During your grieving, you comfort others.

As you meet the eyes of black mothers, you realize we are not protected from the pain that suffocates you. We can be you in a second…

…and we know it.

Screaming silently, you relive the moment when you heard your baby was gunned down like an animal.

What does one say to the women of color who lost their children to police violence?

“Happy Mother’s Day, M’Dea.”

The loud sound of shuffling cards in shopping malls overshadow the hollow cry of those who buried strange fruit too soon.

Howling cries during the night, racing memories of baby bottles, and tasting the smell of gun smoke comfort you on Mother’s Day.

Your baby taken and your life changed forever.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mother.”