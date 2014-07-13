Children’s picture book series seeks to inspire creativity

KINGSTON, WA. — “Where Is Jake?” introduces readers to Simon and his puppy, Jake. In this whimsical, rhyming children’s picture book, Jake is missing, and Simon has been searching in all of Jake’s favorite places. After looking everywhere, Simon discovers Jake in the most unlikely place.

“The illustrations in the book are wonderful and will help the reader better understand the printed words,” says Rhonda Madden, an elementary school teacher of 30 years. “I also like how the rhyming words in the book were printed in different color print. These two visuals will aid in comprehension of the material and understanding rhyming words.”

Blissview is home of The Blissview Gang, a group of 11 children and a puppy that use their unique talents, such as science, sports, and music, to teach children valuable life-lessons. The stories focus on teaching children about things such as procrastination, working hard, and generosity. Morgan’s inspirations for The Blissview Gang come from his years as an educator and observing his own children growing and experiencing life.

During his career as a teacher, Morgan taught students in first through sixth grade and worked with youth of all ages. Experience with many different age groups allowed him to observe children in different stages of life. A common theme he noticed among children and youth was too many of them had little desire or inspiration to pursue their interests or use their unique talents in life.

Morgan created The Blissview Gang with the idea that at an early age children could identify with the characters and be inspired by their stories. Morgan hopes the Blissview characters and books will inspire children to use their talents and abilities to positively impact their lives, as well as the world around them.

Christopher Morgan is a graphic designer, illustrator, and holds a Master’s degree in elementary education. He grew up in Fairview, TN and now lives in Kingston, WA with his wife and three children. Learn more about the Blissview picture book series at www.morgandesigned.com.

Download FREE Blissview ebooks at MorganDesigned.com.