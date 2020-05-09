Sister Tarplay: Mothers, How Special They Are!

By Sister Tarpley, NDG Religion Editor

Today is National Prayer Day and Sunday is Mother’s Day. How special is that?

The 2020 theme for National Day of Prayer is: Pray God’s Glory across the Earth, AMEN!!!, especially in this day of the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Often when we were together reminiscing, as my siblings and I did from time to time, we thought about some of the “fun” things that our mother did and said to her children when we were younger; we would start laughing.

Our mother, Mrs. Cedella Baker Demus was funny, very smart, full of God’s wisdom, trustworthy, loveable and the greatest mom, according to her eight children.

My siblings and I all agreed that if you would line-up mothers from one end of the world to the next and asked us to pick the perfect mother for us, without a doubt, Mrs. Cedella Baker Demus is our choice.

God made her special for us and to us. She has been in Heaven 36 years now, and the last three of us still miss her.

Some years ago, I received the following from a friend; I am sharing this with you today in honor of my deceased mother and my daughter, Minister Sheila Tarpley Lott, who is the precious mother of three of my four grandchildren, Tyanna Donnise, David Edward and Philip Lott.

I pray that it will cause you to pause and think of some of the fun things that your mom said as you were growing up.

My Mother Taught Me . . . Consideration for Others: “Be nice and respectful because if I die, someone will want to help take care of you.”. . . To Have a Clean Body and Clean under Garments: “Make certain you have taken a bath and have on clean undergarments, you might have an accident.”

. . . Logic: “If you fall off that swing and break your neck, you can’t go to the store with me.” Medicine: “If you don’t stop crossing your eyes, they’re going to freeze that way.”

. . . To Think Ahead: “If you don’t pass your spelling test, you’ll never get a good job!” . . . ESP: “Put your sweater on; don’t you think that I know when you’re cold?”

. . . To Meet a Challenge: “What were you thinking?” “Answer me when I talk to you!” “Don’t talk back to me!”

. . . Humor: “When that lawn mower cuts off your toes, don’t come running to me.”

. . . How to Become an Adult: “If you don’t eat your vegetables, you’ll never grow up.” . . . Genetics: “You are just like your father!”

. . . My Roots: “Close that door, do you think you were born in a barn?”

. . . The Wisdom of Age: “Just keep living; I don’t have to say a word, you will understand.”