Thursday, May 21, 2020

DART public comments opportunity about rate increase on Dallas Streetcar

Dallas StreetCar has operated for free since 2015 but rate increase requested to $1 per ride, no cash option onboard (Courtesy photo)

A public hearing has been scheduled to receive comments on a proposed Fare Change for the Dallas Streetcar.

The City of Dallas (owner of the streetcar) and DART opened the Dallas Streetcar service in 2015, with DART overseeing operation and maintenance of the free service. The objective of the fare change is to increase funding for continued operation and maintenance of the vehicles and improvement of the rider experience.

The proposed new fare would be $1 per ride. Passengers would pay using a pre-purchased DART pass, DART’s GoPass app, or a GoPass Tap Card. There would be no cash fare option onboard.

The 2.45-mile route features six stops between the historic Bishop Arts District and EBJ Union Station, 20-minute daily service 5:30 a.m. to midnight, and connections to DART and TRE plus Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Based on input gathered at the hearing, the DART Board of Directors will act on these changes in late Spring 2020 with implementation occurring in Summer 2020.

For additional information please contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543, or visit DART.org.

Public Hearing
Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.
DART Headquarters – Board Room
1401 Pacific Ave, Dallas, Texas 75202

