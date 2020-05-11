North Texas Food Bank, Fair Park First and others hosting free food giveaway on Thursday

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), in conjunction with the Texas National Guard, Fair Park First, Spectra, and In the City for Good, is returning to Fair Park to distribute free food on Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. until Noon, or until all available food has been distributed. Fair Park First and Spectra have also partnered with The Prep Kitchen to provide meals for NTFB, the Texas National Guard, and volunteer staff members. The meals are a donation on behalf of The Prep Kitchen.

Guests and patrons cannot start lining up until 8 a.m. (cars only, no walk-ups). Food pantry guest’s vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Fair Park grounds until 8:15 AM or later.

The pick-up area will be at a new location in Lots 15 and 16 . Participants should enter through Gate 2 only , located at the intersection of Parry Avenue and Haskell Avenue, and follow directional signage to the pick-up area. The Dallas Police Department will be onsite to assist with traffic flow.

The NTFB and the Texas National Guard will distribute USDA products using the following steps:

Cars Queue – Guests and patrons should not start lining up until 8 a.m. Enter at Gate 2 only and follow directional signage and traffic personnel to the pick-up area, which will be located in Lots 15 and 16. Only patrons utilizing the NTFB Mobile Pantry should enter Gate 2. In order to practice strict social distancing, the NTFB Disaster Relief Mobile Pantries for COVID-19 serves drive-through clients only and is unable to accommodate walk-up clients. Individuals requiring food assistance who cannot access a car should use the “Find Food” tool on www.ntfb.org to find additional resources.

Food Distribution – Boxed food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle. If the trunk does not open, the Texas National Guard will place the food on hood, roof, or trunk of the car and ask the guest to drive forward and transfer the boxes to their trunk.

Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with the NTFB/Texas National Guard. Visit www.ntfb.org/mobile-pantry for information on other NTFB Disaster Relief Mobile Pantry events.