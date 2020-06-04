Thursday, June 4, 2020

$35,000 in donations for COVID-19 relief to be awarded by the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

The Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, in rapid response to escalating community needs due to the coronavirus, will provide $35,000 in grants and donations to address COVID-19 specific issues.

The Chapter is giving 35 for 35, $35,000 in commemoration of the 35th Anniversary of the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, which was recognized on April 20, 2020.

On hand to celebrate the fund-raising accomplishment were Links memers; (Front Row, Left to Right) Sandra Stewart, Veronica Spencer-Austin, Lisa Ross, Sherel Riley, Charda Greene, Carolyn Roberson (Chapter President), Jennifer Stimpson, PhD., Marnese Barksdale Elder, Laura Rodgers, Sue Gainer, Rosalind Bell, The Honorable Brenda Hull Thompson, Alice Davis, (Second Row) Carol Huntley Little, Marilyn Evans, Lauren McDonald, MD, Michelle Thomas, Kimberly Powell, Brenda Raney, Angela Ross, Terri Croxton, Marcia Page (Western Area Treasurer) and Claudia Coleman. (Courtesy photo)

Chapter president, Carolyn Roberson, shares her thoughts on taking action in saying “This pandemic is ravishing our communities, thus it’s imperative to make an impact now. The $30,000 in grants have been designated for three organizations that are on the front lines in supporting individuals and families currently facing trauma due to the COVID- 19 crisis. Additionally, we are committed to disbursing another $5,000 in COVID-19 specific funding throughout the year to rapidly respond to community needs as they arise.”

The Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated COVID-19 Relief Grants have been awarded to:

• Brighter Tomorrows – Domestic and Sexual Violence Emergency Shelter, Irving and Grand Prairie, TX

Global experts are reporting that the coronavirus and the need to shelter in place has driven an increase in domestic violence and child abuse. The Mid-Cities Links’ $10,000 grant to Brighter Tomorrows is part of an ongoing relationship of financial and volunteer assistance. The grant will be used for COVID-19 related needs including funding cleaning supplies and paper products, facility improvements to make families more comfortable in small spaces, and for additional accommodations as needed in response to increased demands brought on by the public health crisis.

• Irving Cares – Cares continues a longstanding partnership of financial support. Specifically, the grant funds will help provide food,
Assistance for Irving Residents to Address a Financial Crisis
The Mid-Cities Links’ $10,000 grant to Irving rent subsidy, job, utilities and prescription assistance for those affected by COVID-19. The coronavirus’ economic impact is devastating individuals and families.

• The Parkland Foundation, Dallas TX – The Parkland Health & Hospital System is responding to the urgent needs of those disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mid-Cities Links’ $10,000 grant to the Parkland Foundation will be used to purchase handheld ultrasound machines (Sonosites) for patient related COVID-19 care.
The Links, Incorporated is an international organization, founded more than 70 years ago, by women of African descent to make a positive impact on their communities. Through the years, The Links, Incorporated has raised millions of dollars for worthy causes including education, health care, arts and youth programs.

For 35 years, the Mid-Cities (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated has been actively engaged in addressing critical social issues to bring equity to individuals and families. With the continued philanthropy and collaboration of our supporters, our members’ aim is to deliver unparalleled service to our communities for years to come.

